Report: Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle Step Up Interest on Atalanta Star

Premier League Giants Circle Ademola Lookman and Ederson

Liverpool, Newcastle, and Arsenal have all turned their attention towards two Atalanta stars, Ademola Lookman and Ederson, after scouts watched them in the Champions League this week. Both players are attracting significant interest as clubs look to strengthen their squads ahead of the next transfer window.

Lookman, 26, has undergone a remarkable transformation since his inconsistent Premier League spells with Everton, Fulham, and Leicester. His performances in Italy have rejuvenated his career, and he now finds himself on the radar of top European clubs, including Arsenal.

Lookman’s Renaissance in Italy

Lookman’s rise to prominence was cemented by a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, helping Atalanta secure the title. According to TBR Football, Lookman now carries a hefty price tag of €60m (£50.3m). This figure reflects not only his current form but also his potential to thrive in any of Europe’s top leagues.

Both Lookman and Ederson were closely watched by scouts from several Premier League clubs as Atalanta faced Arsenal in the Champions League this week. Their performances further stoked the interest of clubs looking for reinforcements.

Competition for Ederson

While Lookman is getting most of the headlines, Ederson is no less a subject of interest. Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs monitoring the Brazilian midfielder. His presence in the middle of the park has been integral for Atalanta, and losing him would be a major blow for the Italian side.

Juventus have already signed Ederson’s former partner, Teun Koopmeiners, who was also a target for Liverpool. TBR Football notes that Liverpool were heavily linked with Ederson during the summer but failed to secure a deal after their move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi fell through.

Newcastle’s Long-standing Interest

Newcastle United have been eyeing Lookman for several years, having initially shown interest in him four years ago. Eddie Howe’s side, who faced a quiet summer transfer window, are eager to strengthen in wide areas, and Lookman could be the ideal fit. With Newcastle lacking any major signings, Lookman represents an exciting prospect for fans at St James’ Park.

The potential for Ederson to move to Newcastle also exists, though much depends on the future of captain Bruno Guimarães. With Sandro Tonali returning and Joelinton back in action, Newcastle may only make a move for Ederson if other midfield options leave the club.

Lookman’s Stats Speak Volumes

Ademola Lookman’s career turnaround is one of the most compelling stories in European football. After underwhelming spells in the Premier League and Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, his move to Atalanta in 2022 has been a revelation. His 52 goal contributions in 81 games for the Italian side — a goal or assist every 1.55 games — underscores his quality. Lookman has evolved into Atalanta’s main attacking force, with impressive underlying statistics to back up his goal tally.

Arsenal fans will undoubtedly be excited by the prospect of signing a player who has proven he can deliver on the biggest stages. Lookman’s ability to set the tone in attack and make a tangible impact on matches makes him a tempting option for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal aim to bolster their squad.

Our View – EPL Index: Expectant Premier League Fans

From an expectant fan’s perspective, this report brings excitement, particularly for Arsenal and Newcastle supporters. The idea of signing Ademola Lookman, a player who has flourished in Serie A, is thrilling for clubs in desperate need of pace and creativity on the wings. Arsenal, in particular, may see Lookman as the missing piece in their attacking puzzle, given his form and versatility. Mikel Arteta’s side has been proactive in recruitment, and Lookman could be the next logical step in their evolution.

For Liverpool fans, however, the situation around Ederson brings mixed feelings. Having missed out on several midfield targets, the prospect of landing Ederson could alleviate some of the frustrations. With Mohamed Salah’s contract still up in the air, Liverpool’s recruitment team has plenty of work to do. Ederson could offer them a dynamic midfield option, but whether they can finally secure his signature remains uncertain.

Newcastle fans are undoubtedly expectant of significant moves in the January window, particularly after a summer devoid of major arrivals. Lookman would provide much-needed width and energy, and Eddie Howe’s system would suit his style perfectly. The Magpies have the resources to make these deals happen, and January could be a pivotal month for them.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Ademola Lookman’s performance data, as displayed in this insightful chart from Fbref, showcases the winger’s remarkable transformation into a key figure for Atalanta. Having once struggled to find consistency in the Premier League, Lookman has thrived in Italy, and his statistical profile reflects that growth, particularly in attacking metrics.

Attacking Output Highlights Lookman’s Impact

Lookman’s attacking numbers are impressive. Ranking in the 98th percentile for non-penalty goals and the 93rd percentile for non-penalty expected goals (npxG), he has become a reliable goal threat for Atalanta. His expected assisted goals (xAG) and shot-creating actions also highlight his ability to contribute to the build-up play, ranking in the 91st percentile. These metrics illustrate that Lookman is not just finishing off chances but is also heavily involved in their creation.

Possession Metrics and Passing Ability

While Lookman’s attacking prowess is clear, his possession-related metrics reveal a more balanced picture. He performs decently when it comes to progressive carries and touches, both ranking above the 60th percentile. His pass completion percentage sits in the 46th percentile, reflecting an area where there is room for improvement. Despite this, Lookman’s ability to drive the ball forward with progressive carries and receive progressive passes showcases his importance in transitional phases of play.

Defensive Contributions Show All-Round Capability

Lookman’s defensive statistics might not be as eye-catching as his attacking ones, but they demonstrate a willingness to contribute off the ball. His tackling and interception numbers place him in the 65th percentile, and he is ranked highly in terms of tackling dribblers (79th percentile). These figures show that Lookman is more than just an attacking player and can provide value defensively when required.