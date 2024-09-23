Arsenal’s Injury Woes: Who’s Out and When They Return

Arsenal Navigates a Challenge as Injuries Pile Up

Arsenal’s resilience is being tested as injuries cloud the season’s prospects, with key players sidelined at crucial moments. Despite the setbacks, the Gunners’ spirit remains unbroken, even when facing top-tier opposition.

Resilient Gunners Hold the Line

Recently, Arsenal nearly clinched a victory against Manchester City at Etihad, holding strong until a stoppage-time goal turned a win into a draw. The match saw Arsenal without several first-team players, including Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino. This situation necessitated adjustments during the game, further showcasing the team’s depth and the challenges posed by an increasing injury list.

Key Players Sidelined

Martin Odegaard is out for an extended period following a significant ankle injury incurred during international duty. The midfielder’s absence is a blow, as confirmed by Mikel Arteta: “The scans showed that he’s got some damage especially on one of the ligaments in the ankle. It’s something quite significant so we’re going to lose him for a while.” Odegaard’s potential return is hoped to be before November 2024, though no firm timeline has been established.

Riccardo Calafiori has also faced challenges early in his Arsenal career. After missing matches due to a collision on international duty, Calafiori returned to score in his full debut against Manchester City. However, fitness concerns saw him substituted in the second half. His next appearance could be as soon as late September against Bolton, should his match fitness improve.

Mikel Merino is working towards a comeback from a shoulder injury suffered in training. With recovery progressing well, Merino might make his Arsenal debut post the next international break, eyeing a late October return.

Upcoming Returns and Continued Absences

Jurrien Timber has been notably active, starting three games since the break. His resilience is commendable, and he is expected to be ready for the upcoming match against Bolton. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu face uncertain return dates, with no recent updates on their conditions. Zinchenko, out with a calf injury, and Tomiyasu, dealing with a knee issue, are missed presences on the field.

Kieran Tierney’s recovery from a serious hamstring injury continues, and while he remains sidelined, he has been included in Arsenal’s Champions League squad—a sign of hopeful return.