Liverpool Set Sights on Fulham’s Antonee Robinson for January Move

Liverpool Eye Antonee Robinson as Potential Successor to Andy Robertson

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a January move for Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, a player who could potentially be a long-term replacement for their stalwart left-back, Andy Robertson. According to James Marshment at TEAMtalk , new Liverpool manager Arne Slot has added the Fulham defender to a shortlist of targets, as the club plans for life beyond Robertson. The move could take place as early as the January transfer window, with Manchester United also reportedly interested in Robinson.

Robertson, who has been pivotal in Liverpool’s success since signing from Hull City in 2017 for a modest £8 million, has lifted seven major honours, cementing his place as one of Jurgen Klopp’s finest acquisitions. However, with Robertson turning 30, Liverpool are keen to ensure his eventual successor is well prepared to take over, much like they have done with Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has been earmarked as the long-term replacement for Alisson Becker.

Robinson, a player with Premier League experience and international credentials, fits the bill perfectly for a club that likes to plan for the future.

Antonee Robinson: Ready for the Next Step?

Antonee Robinson’s rise in the Premier League has been remarkable. Since joining Fulham from Wigan for just £2 million in 2020, the American international has developed into one of the league’s standout left-backs. His form this season has only reinforced his credentials, with TEAMtalk reporting that Liverpool are poised to act quickly to secure his signature and fend off interest from rivals Manchester United.

“Liverpool are reportedly ready to launch a move for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson in the January window with Arne Slot adding the Fulham star to a two-man shortlist of targets who will ultimately replace Andy Robertson.” Fulham, it seems, could stand to make a substantial profit on the player, with his current valuation reportedly hovering around the £40 million mark.

At 27 years old, Robinson is in his prime and brings a blend of pace, defensive solidity, and attacking threat. He has already contributed two assists this season and finished the last campaign with seven, making him one of the most productive left-backs in the Premier League. These statistics compare favourably to Robertson, who managed just two assists in 30 league games last season.

Liverpool’s Future Plans: Robinson or Kerkez?

While Robinson appears to be the more immediate option, Liverpool are also said to be considering Milos Kerkez as a long-term prospect. The 20-year-old Hungarian, currently at Bournemouth, has caught the eye of Liverpool scouts, though he remains a raw talent compared to the more polished Robinson. Kerkez, who has 21 caps for Hungary, would represent a more future-focused signing, allowing Liverpool to groom him over the next few years.

Statistically, Robinson is ahead of Kerkez in most key metrics, including tackles and clearances per game. However, Liverpool’s management may view Kerkez as a player with more room to grow, offering a potential higher ceiling in the future. The decision may come down to whether Slot prioritises immediate experience and quality or opts for a younger player with long-term potential.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Future Adds to the Equation

Alongside the left-back search, Liverpool are also reportedly dealing with speculation surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future. The homegrown star’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and despite links to Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold recently spoke positively about his ambitions at Anfield, suggesting that he could yet extend his stay. His future will undoubtedly be a key focus for Liverpool in the coming months, with a potential new contract or a departure set to shape the team’s defensive dynamics.

Robinson vs Kerkez: Who Suits Liverpool Best?

While both Robinson and Kerkez offer intriguing options for Liverpool, Robinson’s experience in the Premier League and proven output in key areas such as assists may give him the edge. His playing style fits the high-intensity, attacking full-back role that Liverpool have relied on during the Klopp era, and his age suggests he still has several years at the top level.

For a Liverpool team still balancing immediate ambitions with long-term planning, Robinson could be the perfect candidate to succeed Robertson, providing continuity while Slot looks to further evolve the team.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential signing of Antonee Robinson for Liverpool represents a sound investment for the future. While Andy Robertson remains one of the Premier League’s elite left-backs, planning for his eventual replacement is smart management. Robinson, with his blend of attacking and defensive abilities, would slot seamlessly into Liverpool’s high-energy system.

That said, the allure of signing Milos Kerkez, a younger talent with significant upside, cannot be ignored. Liverpool fans might be torn between the proven quality of Robinson and the long-term potential of Kerkez, but either way, the club’s proactive approach to addressing their left-back options is encouraging.

Ultimately, whoever Liverpool opts for will have big shoes to fill, but with Slot’s meticulous planning, there’s little doubt that the Reds will continue to be a dominant force on both domestic and European fronts.