John Gilligan Urges Dave King to Stop Public Criticism of Rangers

Rangers Chairman John Gilligan Responds to Dave King’s Public Criticism

Rangers’ interim chairman, John Gilligan, has publicly called on major shareholder Dave King to halt his ongoing public criticism of the club’s leadership. South Africa-based King, who has aired his concerns in recent interviews, claims that Rangers are in crisis and lacking direction. He is now calling for an extraordinary general meeting, hoping to return as chairman, a role he last held when Rangers lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy in 2021.

However, Gilligan, who rejoined Rangers’ board following the departure of former chairman John Bennett due to health reasons, believes King’s public statements are not helpful and would prefer discussions to take place in private. Speaking candidly, Gilligan said, “Has any director or any person at the club said anything about Dave? No. Have they responded publicly? Will I say anything bad about Dave? No. Do I wish that he’d stop [airing his thoughts in public]? Yes.”

Gilligan’s Plea for Unity

Gilligan, who was part of the consortium alongside King that took control of Rangers in 2015, expressed his disappointment in King’s recent approach. He said: “Please take it below the radar. Behave like a proper shareholder. Don’t do what you’re doing.” While acknowledging King’s importance in Rangers’ history, particularly during their 2021 title-winning campaign, Gilligan is keen for the focus to remain on the football rather than off-field distractions.

King, who holds a significant stake in the club, has been vocal in stating that the club requires fresh investment to compete with Celtic. He suggested that a sum of £50 million is needed to level the playing field. However, Gilligan was quick to challenge King’s stance, pointing out that King himself is unwilling to invest further. “Dave is talking about fresh investment, but he doesn’t want to invest. I’m not sure where he thinks investment is going to come from,” Gilligan added.

Disagreement on Rangers’ Financial Future

Rangers have been in a strong position on the field, securing a place in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup and maintaining a respectable run in domestic competitions. However, Philippe Clement’s side has found themselves five points behind Celtic and Aberdeen in the Premiership standings. Gilligan believes that King’s assessment of the club’s current position is exaggerated and maintains that there is no consensus at boardroom level for King to return.

“I think he’s got it wrong,” Gilligan said bluntly. “What exactly is he saying is not good? What’s he saying is going wrong? Give us a plan and tell me. If Dave has some terrific plan to tell me where we’re all going wrong, we will read that plan and consider it.”

Gilligan’s frustration is evident, but he remained respectful of the contributions King has made to the club, stating: “Dave gave me one of the happiest days of my life when he asked me to join him [on the board] 10 years ago, and I’ll never forget it. Since then, we’ve socialised when he’s been over and played golf, but I haven’t spoken to him, no.”

Priorities for the Club

As interim chairman, Gilligan is expected to hold the position for several months, during which time the club will continue its search for a permanent chief executive following the departure of James Bisgrove over the summer. Gilligan emphasised that finding a new CEO is a top priority for Rangers as they seek to stabilise off the field while pushing for success on it.

The coming months are crucial for Rangers as they navigate a challenging fixture list, including an upcoming Europa League tie against Malmo, following their exit from the Champions League qualifiers at the hands of Dynamo Kyiv. With key decisions to be made at the top, Gilligan’s main objective will be to maintain focus and stability while addressing the club’s leadership concerns.

Path Forward

It remains to be seen how Rangers will resolve the current tension between Gilligan and King, but what is clear is that the club’s future is at a crossroads. With critical matches on the horizon and the search for a permanent CEO ongoing, Rangers need unity and strategic vision from all stakeholders, including their shareholders. Gilligan’s message to King is clear: while his contributions to the club are respected, the focus now must be on progress rather than public discord.