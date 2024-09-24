Manchester United vs FC Twente: Europa League Opener Preview and How to Watch

Manchester United Set to Kick Off Europa League Campaign Against Twente
Manchester United begin their Europa League journey this week with a home fixture against Dutch side FC Twente. While Erik ten Hag’s team have been drawn into an eye-catching group that features former United manager José Mourinho’s Fenerbahce and Rangers, the opener against Twente is expected to be a more straightforward challenge.
Manchester United vs Twente Match Details
Date: Wednesday, 25 September 2024
Kick-Off: 8:00 PM BST
Venue: Old Trafford
United fans will be hoping for a confident start, as Ten Hag’s side looks to build momentum in Europe. The fixture also has a personal connection for Ten Hag, who played for Twente early in his career before transitioning into management.
Team News for Manchester United
Luke Shaw remains sidelined with a calf injury, and although his recovery is progressing well, he’s still a few weeks away from returning. Victor Lindelof is also unavailable. However, Mason Mount and Rasmus Højlund are back in contention, giving Ten Hag more attacking options. Alejandro Garnacho was preferred over Marcus Rashford in United’s recent goalless draw with Crystal Palace, which suggests a decision will need to be made about who starts on the left flank.
Twente’s Squad and Injury Concerns
FC Twente have no new injury problems. Long-term absentees Michal Sadílek and Younes Taha remain unavailable, leaving the Dutch side thin on squad depth for this tricky away encounter.
Prediction: United Favourites but Twente to Fight
Despite some inconsistencies in their domestic performances, Manchester United will go into this clash as overwhelming favourites. Twente, who have endured a slow start to their own season, are seen as underdogs but could still provide a stern test for the Premier League giants.
Head-to-Head History
Remarkably, this will be the first competitive meeting between Manchester United and FC Twente, adding an extra layer of intrigue to what is already a must-watch tie.
How to Watch Manchester United vs FC Twente
- TV Broadcast: The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.
-
Streaming: Subscribers can stream the game live using the Discovery+ app.
