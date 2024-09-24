Carabao Cup Showdown: Liverpool Take on West Ham – Kick-off Time and How to Watch

Liverpool vs West Ham: Carabao Cup Clash Preview

Liverpool begin their defence of the Carabao Cup this week, hosting West Ham at Anfield. The Reds will be looking to maintain their impressive domestic cup form, which saw them lift the trophy in a thrilling final at Wembley last season. With new manager Arne Slot at the helm, it’s a fresh chapter for Liverpool as they aim to continue their success in knockout football.

On the other side, West Ham’s new boss Julen Lopetegui is eager to make his mark in English football, and a cup run could provide the perfect boost to his debut season. However, with injury concerns and a shaky start in the league, the Hammers face a tough challenge against the Reds on their home turf.

Kick-off Time and Venue

Liverpool vs West Ham is scheduled for an 8 pm BST kick-off on Wednesday 25 September 2024 at Anfield. It promises to be a riveting encounter under the floodlights as both teams seek progression in this domestic cup.

Where to Watch Liverpool vs West Ham

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. For those on the go, the game will be available to stream via the Sky Go app, ensuring fans won’t miss a second of the action.

Team News: Liverpool and West Ham Line-ups

Liverpool will be without Harvey Elliott, while there remain doubts over the fitness of Alisson Becker, who missed the Reds’ last outing due to a muscle injury. Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to start between the posts in his place. Expect Federico Chiesa to make his first start, with Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah anchoring the defence.

West Ham are in need of a win but face significant squad limitations, particularly with Niclas Fullkrug sidelined. Guido Rodriguez, after his early substitution against Chelsea, may not feature, but Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio are likely to return to the starting XI. In goal, Lukasz Fabianski should retain his place.

Prediction: Liverpool to Edge It

Liverpool enter the match as favourites given their home advantage and superior form in cup competitions. However, a revitalised West Ham under Lopetegui could spring a surprise, making this an unpredictable and intriguing clash.