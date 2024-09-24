Report: Aston Villa & Newcastle Still Keen on £45m Liverpool Defender

Aston Villa and Newcastle Keep Eyes on Liverpool’s Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez, Liverpool’s versatile defender, continues to attract attention from Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Newcastle United. Despite rumours swirling around a summer departure, Gomez remains at Anfield, although his future at the club is far from certain.

Gomez’s Versatility a Key Asset

Over the summer transfer window, Gomez was reportedly open to a move, seeking more consistent playing time. His ability to play as a centre-back or full-back on either flank made him a sought-after asset for several clubs. Both Aston Villa and Newcastle had expressed interest in the 27-year-old, along with Bayern Munich, although a move to the Bundesliga ultimately failed to materialise.

Lack of Playing Time and Future Prospects

Gomez has endured a frustrating start to the season under Liverpool’s new head coach, Arne Slot. So far, he’s only managed 11 minutes of game time, coming off the bench during Liverpool’s 3-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League. He has yet to feature in the Premier League, leaving his situation at the club increasingly uncertain.

According to a report by Football Insider, Gomez is “poised” for his first start under Slot, possibly in Liverpool’s League Cup clash against West Ham United. While this will provide him with some much-needed minutes, it doesn’t resolve his longer-term predicament at Liverpool. With Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk firmly ahead of him in the pecking order, Gomez may struggle to secure regular starts.

Aston Villa and Newcastle Keep Monitoring

As per Football Insider, both Aston Villa and Newcastle remain interested in Gomez as they keep tabs on his situation at Liverpool. A move in the January transfer window could be on the cards if Gomez continues to be underused. Slot and Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes may be forced to reconsider their stance if concrete bids come in.

Liverpool reportedly value Gomez at £45 million, a figure that may deter some suitors. However, given his versatility and Premier League experience, clubs like Aston Villa and Newcastle could see him as a valuable addition to their defensive ranks.

Klopp’s “Lifesaver” Facing a Crossroads

In his time under Jürgen Klopp, Gomez was often seen as a crucial utility player, filling in at multiple positions during an injury-ridden season. Klopp famously called Gomez a “lifesaver” and highlighted his importance to the team when injuries struck Liverpool’s backline.

However, with Andy Robertson back to full fitness and other key defenders like Konaté and van Dijk fit, Gomez has been relegated to a backup role. Conor Bradley has even been preferred at right-back in recent matches when Trent Alexander-Arnold pushes into midfield, further limiting Gomez’s opportunities.