“I Prefer Facts” – Mikel Arteta Responds to Recent Criticism of Arsenal’s ‘Dark Art’ Tactics

Mikel Arteta Responds to Tactical Critique After Arsenal’s Draw with Manchester City

In a spirited response following the 2-2 Premier League draw at the Etihad Stadium, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended his team’s approach against Manchester City. Despite conceding a last-minute equaliser and playing with a man down from the first half, Arteta maintained that their tactics were “normal” under the circumstances.

The encounter took a pivotal turn when Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard received his marching orders just before the break. Reduced to 10 men, the Gunners found themselves under intense scrutiny for their game management, particularly accused of employing time-wasting tactics to hold onto their slim lead.

The Challenge of Playing with 10 Men

Arteta shed light on the difficulty of facing a side like City with a numerical disadvantage. He recalled a brief period in the match when City themselves were down to 10 men due to Rodri’s injury, suggesting a parallel in tactical adjustments. “Well, we had to play the game that we had to play. The first 15 minutes, we couldn’t. They [City] played 30 seconds with 10 men. Look what they did. It’s normal what they did,” Arteta explained.

This isn’t the first time Arsenal has had to adapt quickly to unexpected match conditions, as Arteta referenced a challenging past encounter. “Unfortunately we’ve been in the same situation. We were in that same situation with Granit [Xhaka] when we lost 5-0 [in 2021]. So we’d better learn. If not I would be very thick.”

Addressing Allegations of Time-Wasting

Throughout the second half, several Arsenal players, including David Raya, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, and Gabriel Martinelli, suffered from cramps, leading to further allegations of time-wasting. Arteta, however, remained focused on the challenges ahead, particularly with the upcoming EFL Cup tie against Bolton, acknowledging the impact of injuries on his squad’s preparation. “I always prefer the facts to words, or supposing things,” he stated. “Let’s see who’s available tomorrow and then we can talk about dark arts or these things.”

Arsenal’s Disciplinary Concerns

The match also highlighted a recurring issue with discipline within the Arsenal squad. Trossard’s dismissal marked another instance this season where an Arsenal player was sent off for delaying play, following Declan Rice’s earlier red card against Brighton. Arteta hinted at the need for clearer guidelines for his players regarding the rules, saying, “For passing the ball [away] you mean? I think so… just leave the ball, don’t touch the ball. We play without the ball.”

As Arsenal continues its Premier League campaign, the focus remains not only on their tactical flexibility but also on their ability to maintain discipline under pressure. Arteta’s resolve in defending his team’s tactics in challenging scenarios shows a commitment to adapting and overcoming adversity, essential traits for any side vying for the top spots in the league.