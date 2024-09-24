Levy Talks Spurs Growth, Stadium and Stars

Daniel Levy Reflects on His Key Achievements with Tottenham

In a candid discussion at a Tottenham fan forum, Daniel Levy, who has been at the helm since 2001, shared insights into his tenure as chairman of the club. Under his leadership, Spurs have not only built a state-of-the-art stadium but also became a member of the ‘Big Six’.

Tottenham’s Ascent in English Football

Since taking charge, Levy has steered Tottenham through a transformative journey in English football. The club has consistently qualified for the Champions League, reflecting their status as a Premier League powerhouse. Levy remarked on the club’s evolution into a regular contender for top honours, a testament to the strategic planning and ambitious vision that have characterised his tenure.

Building a World-Class Stadium

The move to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019 marked a significant achievement under Levy’s chairmanship. He sees the stadium as a “great legacy for this club,” providing Spurs with one of the most impressive sporting venues globally. Coupled with the earlier unveiling of the Hotspur Lodge, Tottenham’s training facilities are among the best, ensuring the club remains at the forefront of both player development and fan experience. As he says his favourite moments are “Clearly, getting into the Champions League Final [and] I think opening this stadium is a great legacy for this club.”

Celebrating Legendary Players

While reflecting on the high-calibre talent that has graced the pitch at Tottenham, Levy found it challenging to single out one player. However, the names of Gareth Bale, Dimitar Berbatov, and Harry Kane were highlighted as emblematic of the quality that has been synonymous with Tottenham during his leadership. “We’ve had so many great attacking players at this club, and long may it continue,” Levy noted, underscoring the rich legacy of talent at Spurs.

Facing Criticism with Resilience

Despite the lack of numerous trophies, with only the 2008 League Cup win to his name, Levy remains undeterred by criticism. His approach to facing such challenges head-on was clear: “I have a very thick skin and I just ignore it, [it] makes me want to be more successful.” This resilience in the face of scrutiny is a cornerstone of his philosophy as chairman, driving the club to strive for greater achievements.