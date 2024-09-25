Lopetegui Under Pressure: Can He Turn West Ham’s Bad Start Around?

West Ham and Julen Lopetegui: Navigating Early Struggles Under a New Manager

West Ham’s start to the season has been anything but smooth, and much of the conversation centres around Julen Lopetegui. With a string of disappointing results and tactical inconsistencies, fans and pundits alike are questioning whether Lopetegui is the right man to lead West Ham forward. On The Athletic Football Podcast, host Ayo Akinwolere sat down with Jon Mackenzie and writer but also a West Ham fan Benji Lanyado to discuss the club’s current situation.

Lopetegui’s Tactics: A Work in Progress

One of the key issues discussed on the podcast was the lack of a coherent tactical structure under Lopetegui. Jon Mackenzie pointed out that, historically, Lopetegui has built his teams around a strong defensive core. “Lopetegui was brought in due to his strengths defensively, but what we saw against Chelsea was one of the worst defensive performances I’ve seen in five years,” Mackenzie observed.

West Ham’s defense has been shaky, and their attack has failed to compensate. “West Ham are in the bottom five for chance creation this season,” Jon added, further highlighting the lack of offensive output under Lopetegui. Despite some positive moments in possession, the team has struggled in the final third, and their defense remains vulnerable.

Benji Lanyado also chimed in, acknowledging that Lopetegui’s constant experimentation with the lineup was a concern. “He’s still learning the things that Moyes learned last season,” Benji lamented. The West Ham fanbase expected a quicker turnaround, particularly given Lopetegui’s Premier League experience. Benji added, “We were hoping for an upgrade on Antonio through the middle, but we haven’t seen enough to suggest we’ve found it yet.”

Challenges with West Ham’s Squad

West Ham’s summer business also became a point of contention during the podcast. Despite a £120 million spree, some of the new signings have yet to make an impact. “We’ve got the raw materials, but it’s been exposed,” said Benji, reflecting on the number of new players and the late signings that have left Lopetegui scrambling to find his best lineup.

Lanyado also pointed out a critical dilemma within the squad. “It’s really unfortunate that our two best players, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paquetá, both want to play in the same position on the right.” This positional overlap has forced Lopetegui to reshuffle the squad in ways that seem counterproductive. The result? A system that looks unsettled and confused.

On the defensive side, Jon Mackenzie noted the strange deployment of players like Edson Álvarez. “He’s a great tackler and interceptor, but he’s not fast, and putting him up against Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson was a disaster.” West Ham’s tactical mismatches are leaving them vulnerable against stronger opponents, and their lack of a clear system is making it difficult for new signings to integrate effectively.

Patience or Pressure: What’s Next for Lopetegui?

The consensus from the podcast was that Lopetegui needs time. Jon Mackenzie stressed that the issues at West Ham extend beyond the pitch, with the club’s ownership and transfer decisions complicating matters. “West Ham don’t have the tactical identity that clubs like Brighton or Liverpool do. There are competing interests behind the scenes, and it’s affecting the team’s direction,” Jon explained.

Benji, however, remained cautiously optimistic. “Lopetegui has the track record, and we’ve got the assets. You just have to give it a bit of time.” He drew parallels to Andoni Iraola’s slow start at Bournemouth, reminding listeners that managerial transitions take time, especially when coupled with significant squad turnover.

Still, the pressure is mounting. “If we don’t win that game against Ipswich at home, things could get sticky,” Benji warned. With tough fixtures looming, including matches against Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester United, Lopetegui’s time to steady the ship is running out.