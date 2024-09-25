Report: McClaren Discusses Ten Hag’s Manchester United: Discipline and Tactical Evolution

Erik ten Hag’s Journey at Manchester United: A Tale of Tenacity and Tactical Brilliance

Manchester United’s evolution over the past few seasons has been one of turbulence, change, and occasional triumph. At the center of it all stands Erik ten Hag, a man whose tactical nous and strong-willed discipline have forged a path for United in a challenging period. Steve McClaren, who worked alongside Ten Hag during his tumultuous reign, recently shared insights into the Dutchman’s mindset, leadership, and the demands of managing a club as historically significant as Manchester United.

McClaren, who worked as an assistant to Ten Hag at United from 2022 to 2024, recalls the Dutchman’s arrival with a sense of admiration, . “Erik’s stamp was all over that club,” McClaren told The Telegraph, referencing Ten Hag’s time at Twente. This is a crucial statement, highlighting Ten Hag’s consistency in approach, wherever his managerial career has taken him. From his formative years at Twente to Ajax, and now United, the ethos remains unchanged: discipline, standards, and a refusal to compromise.

Ten Hag’s Stubborn Success: Discipline Over Flexibility

When Ten Hag took over Manchester United, the club was in a precarious state. Multiple managers had tried and failed to restore its former glory. His handling of Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure was one of the first major decisions that demonstrated his resolve. McClaren explains, “He came in with set standards. Set rules. Set way of playing. And if you didn’t run, you didn’t play. He was rigid on that. Which the Dutch are. He knew that was what was needed.”

Ten Hag’s firm stance on discipline came as a shock to many. Some players rebelled, and the fallout with Ronaldo, one of the club’s greatest ever players, was a media storm. But Ten Hag stood firm, earning respect for his unwavering commitment to the team’s ethos rather than individual star power. McClaren affirms, “He took on Ronaldo, and quite rightly. Other managers have tried to adapt. Erik didn’t feel it was necessary to do that.”

The success that followed—United’s qualification for the Champions League and victory in the Carabao Cup—vindicated Ten Hag’s methods. But it wasn’t without its challenges. McClaren recalls the infamous incident where Marcus Rashford was benched for being late to a meeting: “Discipline was important. Standards were important. Behaviour was important. Everybody knows that about United. That’s what he brought.”

The Twente Connection: A Managerial Relationship Built on Trust

The relationship between Ten Hag and McClaren goes back to their time together at FC Twente, where Ten Hag was McClaren’s assistant. Their understanding of each other’s philosophies and work ethics formed a strong bond that has carried over into their time at Old Trafford.

Reflecting on their time at Twente, McClaren remembers the Dutchman’s remarkable influence on the club’s culture. “Erik’s stamp was all over that club… from the five-year-olds all the way up,” McClaren notes. It’s a testament to Ten Hag’s holistic approach, ensuring that his teams operate under one unified vision from top to bottom. The foundation laid during their tenure at Twente paved the way for their future success together.

The pair’s complementary strengths were clear from the outset. McClaren had always been known for his meticulous planning and man-management, while Ten Hag brought a tactical sharpness and a fierce commitment to discipline. Together, they navigated a particularly challenging time at Manchester United, a period McClaren calls “turbulent” yet full of learning and growth.

Youth Development: A Key to Ten Hag’s Philosophy

One of the more understated elements of Ten Hag’s tenure at United has been his faith in youth development. Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, and Amad Diallo are just some of the young talents who have thrived under his watch. McClaren stresses this point, citing Ten Hag’s background in academy football as a vital asset to his managerial style.

“He’s not afraid to throw youngsters in,” McClaren says. “The development of those players was key. They knew the standards they had to meet, and they rose to the occasion.”

For Ten Hag, integrating youth players into the first team is not just about opportunity but about instilling the same rigid discipline and high standards that define his managerial philosophy. It’s no surprise, then, that some of United’s most exciting performances have come from their youngest stars, reflecting the culture of growth and learning that Ten Hag fosters at every level of the club.

The Influence of Dutch Football: Successes and Challenges

One of the recurring themes in Ten Hag’s recruitment at Manchester United has been his reliance on players from Dutch football. The signings of Antony and Lisandro Martínez from Ajax raised eyebrows, with many questioning the wisdom of bringing in players with little Premier League experience. However, McClaren defends these decisions, arguing that familiarity with Ten Hag’s style was crucial in implementing his vision at United.

“First, [the players know] the way he wanted to play,” McClaren explains. “Two, the players that were available. Three, knowing he didn’t have a lot of time at United to get things going.”

Indeed, Martínez, despite initial doubts, became one of the cornerstones of United’s defense. His aggressive style and tactical understanding were critical in Ten Hag’s system. As McClaren points out, “Erik knew Martínez was the right choice. He had worked with him before, and that relationship was vital to bedding in his tactics at United.”

But not every Dutch acquisition has worked out. The £85 million spent on Antony has been the subject of scrutiny, with the winger struggling to adapt to the physical demands of English football. Despite these challenges, Ten Hag’s reliance on familiar faces from the Eredivisie shows his focus on tactical discipline and trust in those who understand his methods.

Pressure at Manchester United: The Toughest Job in Football?

Managing Manchester United is often regarded as one of the most challenging jobs in football, and Ten Hag has faced his fair share of criticism. The dramatic losses to Crystal Palace and Arsenal in May 2024 were just two examples of the immense pressure on his shoulders. As McClaren recalls, “We were nearly walking home from Crystal Palace… people realise we have got to win the next game. It was such a bad time after that Palace game.”

Yet, Ten Hag’s response to these setbacks demonstrated his resilience. United bounced back, winning their final two Premier League games and defeating Manchester City in the FA Cup final. McClaren praises the manager’s ability to stay calm under pressure, noting his tactical acumen and strength of character: “In many years in football, I have never seen anything like it.”

Despite the highs and lows, McClaren believes that Ten Hag’s tenure at United will ultimately be judged as a success. The new Ineos-led ownership seems to back the manager, with McClaren expressing confidence in the future of the club: “I have got to say with Ineos, I see a great future for Manchester United. I think they are behind him [Ten Hag] and if they continue like that and stick together United will succeed.”

Our View – EPL Index

Excited United Supporters Anticipate Ten Hag’s Next Chapter

Manchester United fans should be excited about the upcoming season under Erik ten Hag. While his reign has been anything but smooth, there is a clear vision behind his tactics and decisions. His willingness to nurture young talent, his no-nonsense approach to discipline, and his ability to bounce back from tough defeats are qualities that any United supporter can admire.

With new ownership backing Ten Hag, there is genuine optimism that United can return to their former glory. The future looks bright for players like Alejandro Garnacho, who has already shown flashes of brilliance, and Kobbie Mainoo, who promises to be a significant midfield presence in the years to come. As fans, we understand that building a successful team takes time, and Ten Hag’s project is one that deserves patience.

However, there are concerns as well. The reliance on Dutch-based players has been a mixed bag, and signings like Antony raise questions about the club’s recruitment strategy. Can Ten Hag continue to attract the right players to bolster his squad? Will he adapt to the evolving demands of the Premier League?

One thing is certain: Erik ten Hag is a fighter, and as long as he’s at the helm, Manchester United fans can expect a team that reflects that tenacity on the pitch. We look forward to seeing how the next chapter unfolds.