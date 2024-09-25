Arsenal’s Carabao Cup Journey Begins vs Bolton – Where to Watch

Arsenal vs Bolton: Carabao Cup Showdown Begins

Arsenal kick off their Carabao Cup campaign today with high hopes, although their primary focus will remain on the Premier League and Champions League. However, adding another trophy to their cabinet would be a welcome achievement for Mikel Arteta’s side.

A Chance to Rotate Against Bolton

Facing League One opponents Bolton provides the Gunners with an ideal opportunity to rotate their squad. After a gruelling string of away fixtures, a home tie against lower-league opposition will allow Arteta to give key players a breather without compromising too much on quality.

Arsenal’s Favourable Odds

Despite Bolton’s respectable history, Arsenal, with their strength in depth, will be clear favourites to progress into the next round. The North London club will expect nothing less than a comfortable win at the Emirates.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Bolton

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 7:15pm BST and kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm.

