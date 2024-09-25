World Cup and Champions League Winner Retires from Football at 31 Following Knee Injury

Raphael Varane Retires: A Glittering Career Comes to a Close

Raphael Varane, the renowned former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and France defender, has retired from football at the age of 31. Varane’s decision comes after a decorated career spanning over a decade, filled with silverware and memorable performances at the highest level of the game.

Varane Joins Como But Injuries Persist

In July 2024, Varane joined Italian side Como on a free transfer. However, his stint with the club was cut short after he suffered a knee injury on his debut against Sampdoria. While his on-pitch contribution was brief, the centre-back has confirmed that he will remain with the club in a non-playing role, continuing his journey in football in a new capacity.

“I hold myself to the highest standard. I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game,” Varane shared via Instagram. His words highlight the personal pride and professionalism that have characterised his illustrious career.

From Lens to Real Madrid: A Career of Glory

Varane’s journey in football began with French side Lens, where he played just one season in the first team before securing a move to Real Madrid in 2011. His time in the Spanish capital was nothing short of spectacular. Over 10 years at the Bernabéu, he amassed 18 trophies, including three La Liga titles and four Champions League triumphs. His composure, leadership, and ability to perform in the biggest moments made him one of the finest centre-backs of his generation.

In the summer of 2021, Varane made the high-profile switch to Manchester United for an initial £34 million. Despite facing injury challenges during his time at Old Trafford, he made 95 appearances for the club and added a Carabao Cup to his long list of honours. His final game for United was a victorious FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley, providing a fitting conclusion to his time in England.

International Success and Varane’s Legacy

On the international stage, Varane earned 93 caps for France, making his debut in 2013. He played a pivotal role in France’s 2018 World Cup victory and also helped them win the Nations League in 2021. His international career ended on a high, having reached the World Cup final again in 2022.

Reflecting on his career, Varane said, “I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it’s the moment to stop and hang my boots up.” His departure leaves a lasting legacy as one of the finest defenders of the modern era.

A New Chapter Begins

Although Varane’s playing days are over, his next chapter off the pitch begins. He will remain with Como, albeit without his boots and shin pads. His decision to transition into a non-playing role allows him to stay connected to the sport while focusing on his long-term health.

Earlier this year, Varane opened up about the toll that football had taken on his body, particularly the impact of heading the ball and playing through concussion. He has become an advocate for greater awareness and protection for players facing similar issues.

With no regrets, Varane steps away from the game with pride, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy of success, integrity, and leadership.