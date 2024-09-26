Spurs To Trigger Extension for Star Player’s Contract

Tottenham Set to Extend Heung-Min Son’s Contract as Skipper Eyes Silverware

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to trigger a one-year contract extension for their talismanic captain, Heung-Min Son. The South Korean forward, who has been with the North London side since 2015, is currently out of contract at the end of this season. However, the club holds an option to extend his stay by another 12 months, which they are expected to exercise, ensuring Son will enter his 11th season with Spurs.

A Decade of Dedication

Having arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in a £22 million deal, Heung-Min Son has become an integral figure at Tottenham. Over the years, he’s not only provided consistent performances but also emerged as a leader, ultimately being named club captain following Harry Kane’s departure. Now, with his contract nearing its end, the decision to extend his stay for an additional year reflects his importance both on and off the pitch.

Speaking to reporters, Son expressed his commitment to the club while admitting that talks over a longer-term deal have yet to take place. “We haven’t talked [about] anything yet,” Son said. “It was very clear for me, I’m very focused for this season. At this age, every second is like a goal.”

This statement encapsulates the mindset of a player determined to give his all as he enters his twilight years at the top level of football.

Eyes on Silverware

Despite his remarkable tenure at Spurs, Son is still chasing his first major trophy with the club. Tottenham’s captain emphasised that his primary focus remains on delivering silverware this season, particularly with the club competing on multiple fronts.

“Especially this season, we are in a lot of competitions,” Son explained. “It feels like I’m taking even more care about this. I’m just fully focused on this situation and this year. I just want to win something that everybody in this club and these players and all around deserves. That’s what I’m working for.”

Son’s desire to lead the club to glory has been apparent since he took on the captaincy, and he appears more determined than ever to finally bring success to Tottenham.

Commitment Beyond the Contract

While discussions over a longer-term future may not be on the table yet, Son was clear about his dedication to the club. He remains committed to giving his all, regardless of what the future holds. “In the future, you never know what’s going to happen,” Son said. “But I will make sure I give everything for this club. It’s almost ten years that I give everything.”

He continued, “We’ll see what happens. I still have a contract with the club which is the main important thing. I just want to give everything while I have my contract.”

As Tottenham prepare to trigger the extension clause, fans will be hopeful that their captain’s focus and leadership will translate into the silverware they have long craved.