Report: Man Utd Eye Premier League Star for 2025

What Manchester United’s Pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite Means for 2025

United’s Continuing Interest

As Graeme Bailey of HITC reports, Manchester United’s interest in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is not only sustained but intensifying. With the club aiming to secure his transfer by 2025, it’s clear that United see Branthwaite as a long-term investment for their defence. “HITC understands that Manchester United remain interested in signing Jarrad Branthwaite and they will look to bring him to Old Trafford in 2025,” outlines Bailey, suggesting a strategic move by United to bolster their squad depth.

Strategic Defence Revamp at Old Trafford

Dan Ashworth, United’s football strategist, remains keen on Branthwaite, reflecting a clear plan to rejuvenate United’s defensive line. As Bailey notes, “HITC has been told that United’s footballing supremo Dan Ashworth, who was in full agreement with their initial bid for Branthwaite as it came before he was actually in charge, is fully focused on pursuing him once again next year.” With the impending departures of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, Branthwaite is evidently seen as a cornerstone for the future.

Everton’s Counter-Move

On the flip side, Everton are not sitting ducks. They’re actively seeking to extend Branthwaite’s stay amid these developments. “HITC is told that Everton would actually like to tie down Branthwaite to a new contract, and they hope that the announcement that Roma owner Dan Friedkin has agreed a deal to takeover the club – could persuade the 22-year-old to sign a new deal,” reports Bailey. This could throw a wrench in United’s plans, as Everton are prepared to make Branthwaite one of the club’s top earners.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The situation with Jarrad Branthwaite must stir a mix of apprehension and hope. On one hand, the prospect of losing a young and talented defender like Branthwaite to Manchester United must be disheartening. His development at Everton has been impressive, and seeing him move to a club where he might not immediately continue in a starting role could be seen as a step back in his personal development.

However, the involvement of Everton’s potential new ownership and the potential financial reassurances could be exactly what is needed to persuade him to stay. The promise of being one of the highest earners at the club, coupled with potential team rebuilding under new ownership, might offer Branthwaite a compelling reason to continue his growth at Goodison Park rather than starting anew elsewhere.