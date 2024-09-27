Premier League Transfer Battle: Newcastle Beat Liverpool to Lock Down Key Talent

Anthony Gordon’s Contract Saga: How Liverpool Missed Out on the Newcastle Star

Liverpool’s Interest and a Summer of Speculation

Anthony Gordon was one of the summer’s most intriguing transfer stories, with Liverpool very close to securing the 23-year-old Newcastle winger. As The Mirror reported, the Reds were prepared to pay up to £75 million for Gordon, a figure that underlined how highly he is regarded in English football. For Newcastle, the negotiations would have helped them adhere to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) while also allowing them to reinvest in their squad.

The proposed transfer of Gordon was part of a larger financial dance between the two clubs. Newcastle, looking to meet PSR obligations, were in discussions to sign Liverpool’s Joe Gomez for £45 million. The expectation was that this swap of sorts would leave all parties satisfied – Liverpool with a new attacking option and Newcastle with a solid defensive reinforcement and financial compliance. However, in the end, neither deal materialised, and the summer window closed with Gordon still at St. James’ Park and Gomez remaining at Anfield.

Arsenal’s Interest and Newcastle’s Response

Liverpool were not the only suitors circling the talented winger. Arsenal also reportedly showed interest in Gordon as they sought to bolster their attacking ranks. But Newcastle, who signed Gordon from Everton in 2023, made it clear they had no intention of losing a player who had been a revelation for them since his arrival.

Gordon’s performances last season – with 21 goal contributions in the Premier League – made him an indispensable asset for Newcastle. And so, faced with mounting interest, Newcastle moved to secure Gordon’s long-term future. As The Mirror detailed, talks between the player and club had already begun earlier in the summer, and an agreement over a new contract now seems close. The Magpies are confident that Gordon will sign on the dotted line, committing his future to Eddie Howe’s project.

It’s not just about securing Gordon’s talents; it’s also a statement of intent from Newcastle. Under the guidance of Howe and with backing from new ownership, Newcastle has begun to redefine its standing within English football. Keeping hold of key players like Gordon is part of that vision.

Howe’s Take: “We Will Do Everything We Can”

Eddie Howe’s public stance on the situation was measured yet firm. When asked in August about the possibility of losing Gordon, Howe responded with confidence in the winger’s commitment but remained realistic about the uncertainties of the transfer market. “We will do everything we can to keep our best players,” said Howe, noting Gordon’s impressive work ethic and value to the team. “I am not a fortune teller,” he added, reflecting the complex nature of the modern football transfer landscape, where money and opportunity can sway even the most loyal of players.

Gordon has blossomed under Howe’s stewardship at Newcastle, refining his game and becoming more consistent. His ability to break lines, create chances, and chip in with goals has made him a versatile weapon for the Magpies, and that progression has not gone unnoticed by the Premier League’s top clubs.

Liverpool’s Transfer Policy and the Changing Market

For Liverpool, Gordon’s near-signing is reflective of a broader approach to the transfer market. The club under Arne Slot (having taken over from Jürgen Klopp in May 2024) has shown a willingness to make targeted signings that align with the club’s footballing philosophy. Gordon, with his technical skill and relentless work rate, would have fitted that mould perfectly. However, the Reds were not idle in the transfer market; they managed to secure Federico Chiesa’s services from Juventus. The Italian winger has already impressed, adding creativity and dynamism to Liverpool’s front line.

Yet, as The Mirror indicates, Liverpool’s interest in Gordon never entirely dissipated even after Chiesa’s arrival. This suggests that the Reds view Gordon as a unique asset – a homegrown talent with significant potential for growth. But in today’s transfer market, opportunities are fleeting, and the moment for Liverpool to strike appears to have passed.

Newcastle’s ability to hold onto Gordon is emblematic of the changing dynamics in the Premier League. No longer are certain clubs forced to sell their best assets to bigger names; the league’s financial strength means teams like Newcastle can afford to hold onto talents like Gordon and build their projects around them.

Our View – EPL Index Perspective

Anthony Gordon’s trajectory is fascinating. He represents a new breed of English winger – versatile, quick, and with an eye for both goals and assists. Watching his development at Newcastle will be an interesting subplot this season, particularly if he continues to contribute at the same rate as last year. At just 23, Gordon has already shown he can be a game-changer, and that potential is exactly why clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal have been circling.

Newcastle’s decision to secure Gordon to a new contract is also reflective of the club’s ambitions. Eddie Howe’s side is not just looking to consolidate their position but to push for European football and beyond. In Gordon, they have a player who can help them achieve that, and keeping him is a signal that Newcastle want to compete at the highest levels.

For Liverpool and Arsenal, missing out on Gordon may prove to be a source of regret, particularly if he continues his upward trajectory. But that’s the nature of the Premier League – a place where talent is in high demand and where the financial muscle of even mid-table teams can alter the course of transfer sagas.