Report: Chelsea Targeted AC Milan Star in Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea’s Quiet Pursuit of Mike Maignan: What Happened?

Chelsea Football Club made multiple enquiries to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan during the summer transfer window, according to reports from Corriere dello Sport. While the club eventually secured the services of keeper Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal, it appears Maignan was Chelsea’s prime target to solidify their goalkeeping options.

Chelsea’s Summer Goalkeeping Strategy

After a tumultuous few seasons between the sticks, Chelsea sought to stabilise their goalkeeping situation. Despite signing Jorgensen for £20.7 million on a seven-year contract, it has been reported that Chelsea were keen on Maignan, making ‘more than one enquiry’ about the Frenchman’s availability. The 22-year-old Jorgensen has so far only featured in Chelsea’s Carabao Cup and Conference League matches, with Robert Sanchez preferred as the No.1 for Premier League fixtures.

However, Maignan, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, was seen as a potential game-changer for the Blues. The AC Milan shot-stopper has attracted attention from Europe’s elite clubs, with Bayern Munich also reportedly monitoring his situation. His athleticism, sharp reflexes, and leadership skills have made him indispensable for Milan, which may explain why the Italian club slapped an €80 million (£66.7 million) price tag on him, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

Why the Maignan Deal Didn’t Happen

Despite Chelsea’s repeated enquiries, a transfer never came to fruition. Several factors likely contributed to this. First and foremost, Maignan’s hefty price tag may have deterred the London club, especially after their significant outlay on Jorgensen and other summer signings.

Additionally, Maignan’s commitment to AC Milan appeared to be a major stumbling block. According to sources, the 28-year-old is content in Italy and has no desire to leave the San Siro. His representatives are reportedly in discussions with Milan about a contract extension, further cementing his future at the club.

Looking Ahead: Chelsea’s Goalkeeping Future

The news of Chelsea’s pursuit of Maignan underscores the club’s ambition to return to the top of English and European football. While Jorgensen is seen as one for the future, Chelsea’s interest in a goalkeeper of Maignan’s calibre suggests the club is leaving no stone unturned in their quest for success.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The interest in Mike Maignan speaks volumes about the club’s intentions. They are aware that Chelsea has been trying to establish stability in the goalkeeper position since the departure of Thibaut Courtois. While Robert Sanchez has shown promise, there is still a lingering feeling that the club requires a truly world-class option to consistently challenge for titles. Sanchez’s performances, though solid, haven’t fully convinced supporters that he is the long-term solution, especially after seeing some of the top Premier League sides boasting elite goalkeepers like Alisson and Ederson.

Maignan, by contrast, is a name that should excite Chelsea fans. His commanding presence at AC Milan has made him a standout figure, and knowing that Chelsea made multiple enquiries for him only strengthens the belief that the club recognises the need for an upgrade. Many fans are likely disappointed that the move didn’t materialise, but they understand that €80 million is a significant outlay—especially for a player content at his current club.

Supporters will, however, be keeping a close eye on both Sanchez and Jorgensen’s development. If either fails to live up to expectations, fans could be hoping that Chelsea re-enter the market for a goalkeeper of Maignan’s calibre. It’s clear the club has ambition, but whether their current options are good enough to match that remains a subject of debate among the fanbase.