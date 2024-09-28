Newcastle Host Manchester City: How to Watch and Team Updates

Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Premier League Showdown

Newcastle United will welcome Manchester City today as Premier League football resumes. The champions, Manchester City, are undefeated this season, but the absence of Rodri poses a tactical challenge for Pep Guardiola. The influential midfielder’s knee injury leaves a void in City’s midfield that will test Guardiola’s adaptability.

While City remain favourites, their performance without the Spanish international is bound to be scrutinised. Newcastle United, despite an early unbeaten streak, faltered with a recent loss at Fulham. Eddie Howe’s side will sense a potential opportunity to exploit City’s weakened midfield, but they must show improvements from last week’s lacklustre display.

How to Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City

The much-anticipated clash will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage begins at 11am BST, ahead of the 12:30pm kick-off. For fans preferring to stream, Discovery+ offers live coverage for subscribers.

