Jamie Vardy’s Loyalty to Leicester: Why He Turned Down Arsenal

Jamie Vardy on Rejecting Arsenal: Staying True to Leicester City

Jamie Vardy’s rise in football is nothing short of remarkable. From playing in non-league football with Fleetwood Town to winning the Premier League with Leicester City, his journey has been one of grit and loyalty. Arsenal, one of England’s top clubs, famously tried to tempt Vardy away after Leicester’s historic title win, but the striker turned them down. Now at 37, Vardy continues to show his unwavering commitment to the Foxes.

Vardy’s Early Years and Leicester City’s Promotion

Since joining Leicester City in 2012, Vardy has been a central figure in their success. He quickly became a fan favourite with his relentless style of play. In the 2013/14 season, Vardy’s 16 goals helped Leicester City secure promotion to the Premier League. It was the first major step in what would become a Cinderella story for both the club and the striker.

Turning Down Arsenal After Title Success

The 2015/16 season saw Leicester City stun the football world by winning the Premier League. Vardy, a key player in that campaign, was the league’s standout performer. Arsenal, under Arsène Wenger, made a strong attempt to sign Vardy, reportedly offering him a contract worth £120,000 per week. However, the striker chose loyalty over financial gain. Speaking to BT Sport, Vardy explained: “My heart and head were both telling me to stay at Leicester. That’s exactly what I did. It was a decision that felt right.”

Under the guidance of Claudio Ranieri, Leicester City finished 10 points clear of Arsenal, amassing 81 points in what remains one of the Premier League’s most astonishing seasons.

Golden Boot Winner and Championship Heartache

Vardy’s loyalty to Leicester has brought both highs and lows. In the 2019/20 season, Vardy became the league’s oldest-ever Golden Boot winner at 33, netting 23 goals. Yet, despite his personal achievements, Leicester faced relegation to the Championship in the 2022/23 season after finishing 18th.

However, Vardy’s determination never wavered. In the 2023/24 campaign, despite being closer to 40 than 30, Vardy scored 20 goals, leading Leicester back to the Premier League and reliving the glory days of their earlier triumph.

Still Scoring and Looking Forward

As of this season, Vardy has already found the net twice, including a goal against Crystal Palace in a 2-2 draw. His commitment to Leicester is a rare trait in modern football, especially when compared to many of his Premier League-winning teammates who moved on to bigger clubs. Notable departures included N’Golo Kanté and Ben Chilwell to Chelsea, and Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City.

While Leicester City currently sits at 15th in the Premier League table, Vardy’s presence and leadership will be crucial as they face Arsenal this weekend. For Vardy, it’s another opportunity to show why staying at Leicester was the best decision, and why he remains a legend in the Midlands.