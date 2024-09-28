Arsenal Face Leicester City, but UK Fans Miss Out Due to TV Restrictions

Arsenal vs Leicester City: Fans Left Frustrated by TV Blackout

In what promises to be an exciting Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal will take on Leicester City this Saturday. However, football fans in the UK will be left disappointed as the game won’t be available for live broadcast due to the ongoing restrictions in place for 3pm Saturday kick-offs.

Leicester City’s Struggles Under Steve Cooper

It’s been a challenging start for Leicester City under their new manager, Steve Cooper. The Foxes have managed only three draws and suffered two defeats in their first five Premier League matches. A promising opening day draw against Tottenham has been overshadowed by narrow 2-1 losses to Fulham and Aston Villa, followed by further frustrations with stalemates against Crystal Palace and Everton. Cooper will need to rally his squad quickly to turn their fortunes around.

Arsenal’s Unbeaten Run Faces a Test

Meanwhile, Arsenal come into this fixture riding high after a strong start to their campaign. Mikel Arteta’s men remain unbeaten, with their latest result a dramatic 2-2 draw against Manchester City. John Stones’ last-minute goal denied Arsenal all three points in a fiercely contested battle at the Etihad. Arteta will be keen to keep the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side, and a win over Leicester City will be crucial for maintaining their title ambitions.

Why Arsenal vs Leicester Isn’t on TV

Despite the excitement surrounding this clash, fans in the UK without a ticket to the game will have to find alternative ways to follow the action. Due to the Premier League’s blackout rule, no games between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturdays can be shown live on television. This rule aims to encourage attendance at lower-league matches during these time slots.

Sky Sports and TNT Sports will not broadcast the Arsenal vs Leicester City fixture live. Instead, they have selected other matches, including Newcastle United vs Manchester City at 12:30pm and Wolves vs Liverpool at 5:30pm, leaving fans of Arsenal and Leicester City without a live feed.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Leicester City

Although UK viewers won’t have live TV access to the match, international fans are in luck. Viewers in Australia can tune into Optus Sport, while those in Canada can catch the action on fuboTV. Irish viewers can watch on Premier Sports ROI 1, and other networks like beIN Sport and SuperSport will cover the match in various territories. UK fans, on the other hand, will have to rely on live radio updates via BBC Radio 5 Live or wait for highlights on Match of the Day at 10:30pm.

