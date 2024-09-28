Why Chelsea vs Brighton Won’t Be Televised in the UK This Saturday

Brighton Seek Stamford Bridge Glory in Premier League Showdown

Brighton & Hove Albion will look to continue their unbeaten run as they face a revitalised Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Seagulls, led by Fabian Hürzeler, have impressed in the early stages of the 2024/25 Premier League season, and the return of their head coach, following a late red card in last week’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, provides a significant boost.

Brighton’s Early Season Form Tested

Despite failing to win their last three league matches, Brighton’s overall performance has been noteworthy. The south coast side will leapfrog Chelsea with a victory this weekend, potentially rising as high as fourth in the league table. Hürzeler’s men will need to rediscover their sharpness in front of goal to break this winless streak, but the squad remains full of belief.

Chelsea’s Resurgence Under Maresca

Chelsea, under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, are also riding high after a stellar start to the season. Having registered three wins and a draw since their opening day defeat to Manchester City, the Blues have shown signs of resurgence. Their emphatic 5-0 victory over League Two side Barrow in the Carabao Cup further highlighted the depth in Maresca’s squad.

For Chelsea, this clash with Brighton represents one of the Italian’s biggest challenges since he took charge. Having already faced the reigning Premier League champions, the Stamford Bridge faithful will be eager to see if Maresca’s tactical nous can handle Brighton’s high-pressing game.

Key Details for Match Day

Match Date: Saturday, 28th September 2024

Kick-off Time: 3:00 PM BST

Broadcast Information: Unfortunately, this fixture will not be televised live in the UK. Fans can catch highlights on BBC’s Match of the Day or Match of the Day 2. Additionally, content will be available on BBC iPlayer and the clubs’ official YouTube channels post-match.

Brighton head to West London brimming with intent, while Chelsea look to further cement their growing confidence under Maresca. For both sides, this promises to be a key fixture in their Premier League journey.