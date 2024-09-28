Report: Liverpool Target Exciting Bundesliga Star as Salah Replacement

Liverpool’s Eye on Karim Adeyemi: A Key Target for the Reds’ Attack

As Liverpool look towards the 2025 season, the club is preparing for a significant reshuffling of its attacking ranks. According to Rudy Galetti from TeamTalk, the Reds have set their sights on Borussia Dortmund forward, Karim Adeyemi, to potentially replace Mohamed Salah, whose contract expires next summer. The club is seeking fresh options, and Adeyemi’s versatility as both a winger and centre-forward makes him a compelling prospect.

Adeyemi’s Appeal to Liverpool

At just 22 years old, Adeyemi has already shown his potential in the Bundesliga, catching the eye of major clubs across Europe. His ability to operate across multiple positions is a key asset for Liverpool’s system. With two goals in four appearances this season, Adeyemi’s stock is rising, and his explosive speed stands out as his most notable weapon.

Liverpool are reportedly considering an offer of around €45m (£37.5m) for the German international. According to TeamTalk, this figure is viewed as ‘negotiable’ and ‘fair’ by the Liverpool hierarchy. Borussia Dortmund’s willingness to negotiate suggests a move could be within reach, provided no other big clubs swoop in first.

However, Liverpool’s pursuit of Adeyemi won’t come without competition. Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the young forward, with PSG manager Luis Enrique said to be an admirer of Adeyemi’s talents. Still, Liverpool’s need to fill the void left by Salah may give them the edge in this race.

Takefusa Kubo: Another Target on Liverpool’s List

In addition to Adeyemi, Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Real Sociedad’s Japanese international, Takefusa Kubo. The 23-year-old has developed into a crucial player for Sociedad, having contributed seven goals in La Liga last season. However, Real Madrid’s 50% sell-on clause in Kubo’s contract could make negotiations complex. If Madrid decides to exercise their buyback option, they could create further complications for Liverpool’s hopes of securing the winger.

Other Options: Nico Williams and Leroy Sane

Arne Slot, Liverpool’s current manager, has several other potential targets in mind. Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao is one such player, having impressed at Euro 2024. His dribbling skills and agility have earned him admiration from top clubs like Barcelona, Chelsea, and Arsenal, all of whom are vying for his signature. Slot’s interest in Leroy Sane also adds an intriguing dynamic to Liverpool’s transfer plans, particularly as Sane could be available on a free transfer next summer.

Adeyemi’s Fit at Liverpool: What He Brings

Adeyemi’s pace is undoubtedly his most significant asset, making him a nightmare for opposition full-backs. His speed and ability to drive forward with the ball have seen him rank in the 88th percentile for progressive carries among wingers and attacking midfielders. Adeyemi also excels at getting into dangerous areas, ranking highly in touches inside the opponent’s penalty box.

However, Adeyemi’s goal-scoring record pales in comparison to players like Salah or Cody Gakpo. Last season, Adeyemi managed just three goals and one assist in 21 Bundesliga appearances—numbers that raise questions about his ability to replace Salah’s prolific output. On the other hand, Adeyemi’s aerial ability is often overlooked. Despite standing at 5ft 10in, he wins a remarkable 60.9% of his aerial duels, outperforming taller forwards like Gakpo in this regard.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Liverpool fan’s perspective, the potential signing of Karim Adeyemi is both exciting and a little concerning. On one hand, Adeyemi’s pace is a perfect fit for Liverpool’s style of play, which has always valued speed and counter-attacking fluidity. Fans will remember how electrifying Sadio Mané and Salah were in their prime, and Adeyemi could replicate that threat, especially if he improves his goal-scoring consistency.

However, there’s no denying that Adeyemi’s numbers don’t come close to matching what Salah has produced season after season. Adeyemi might take time to adjust to the Premier League, and fans would expect immediate results, especially given the high standards at Liverpool. The fact that he has only scored three goals last season might raise eyebrows, but he is still young and has time to grow.

Takefusa Kubo is another intriguing option, though his potential move could be complicated by Real Madrid’s sell-on clause. Liverpool have a knack for developing young players, and Kubo’s technical skills and vision could see him thrive under Arne Slot’s guidance.

In summary, while Adeyemi has the pace and potential to shine at Anfield, there’s no guarantee he’ll deliver the immediate impact that Salah has consistently provided. Still, his adaptability and raw talent could make him an exciting addition to Liverpool’s attacking arsenal.