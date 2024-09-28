McNeil’s Double Seals Crucial Win for Everton Over Crystal Palace

McNeil’s Brace Inspires Everton to Victory Over Crystal Palace

Everton Lift Themselves Out of the Relegation Zone

Dwight McNeil’s second-half double guided Everton to a much-needed 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace, easing the growing pressure on manager Sean Dyche. The win sees the Toffees climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three after a challenging start to the season, having picked up only one point from their opening five fixtures.

Palace Strike First

Despite their early struggles, Everton found themselves behind within ten minutes, as Marc Guehi was quickest to react to Maxence Lacroix’s knockdown, turning the ball home from close range to give Palace the lead. Set-pieces have been a persistent problem for Dyche’s side this season, and they were nearly punished again as Daniel Munoz’s header was cleared off the line by Iliman Ndiaye, preserving Everton’s slim hopes.

McNeil’s Moment of Magic

Everton’s response came swiftly after the interval, with McNeil curling a stunning strike past Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson from long range. The equaliser sparked Goodison Park into life, and the Toffees capitalised on their newfound momentum. McNeil struck again shortly after, volleying in Jack Harrison’s cross to complete the comeback and secure all three points.

Palace Falter Under Pressure

Oliver Glasner’s Palace side failed to mount any serious challenge after Everton’s quickfire double, managing only brief flashes of the attacking intent that had given them the lead early on. Palace remain winless, with just three points from their opening six matches and much work ahead to reverse their fortunes.