Martinelli and Trossard Lead Arsenal to Dramatic Win Over Leicester

Arsenal Snatch Dramatic Late Win Against Leicester City in Premier League Clash

In a game that epitomised the drama of Premier League football, Arsenal left it late to secure a 4-2 victory over Leicester at the Emirates Stadium, with two stoppage-time goals ensuring all three points for Mikel Arteta’s side. The Gunners dominated the first half, but a spirited Leicester comeback threatened to snatch a point before Arsenal’s late flurry.

Martinelli and Trossard Shine in the First Half

Arsenal took early control of the match, and it was no surprise when Gabriel Martinelli broke the deadlock. The Brazilian finished off a well-worked move in the 31st minute, calmly steering Jurrien Timber’s cross into the net. Martinelli’s pace and movement down the left were constant threats, and it was his contribution again that led to Arsenal’s second goal just before the break.

This time, Martinelli turned provider, cutting the ball back for Leandro Trossard to sweep home, giving the Gunners a commanding 2-0 lead at half-time. It was a deserved advantage, with Arsenal having dominated possession and territory, leaving Leicester chasing shadows.

Leicester’s Spirited Second-Half Comeback

The second half began in stark contrast to the first, with Leicester quickly pulling a goal back. Just over a minute after the restart, James Justin’s header from Facundo Buonanotte’s free-kick took a deflection off Kai Havertz and found its way past David Raya, offering the Foxes a glimmer of hope.

Buoyed by that breakthrough, Leicester began to grow in confidence, and they found an equaliser in spectacular fashion. Wilfred Ndidi’s cross from the left was met by Justin, whose swerving volley from outside the box beat Raya via the inside of the post, levelling the score at 2-2. It was a stunning strike that briefly silenced the Emirates crowd.

Arsenal’s Persistence Pays Off

Despite the setback, Arsenal regrouped and continued to push forward. Mads Hermansen, Leicester’s Danish goalkeeper, was called into action, producing two outstanding saves to keep the Foxes level. He denied Kai Havertz from point-blank range and then recovered quickly to stop a shot from Leandro Trossard, who had capitalised on a Leicester defensive mistake.

However, Leicester’s resistance finally crumbled in stoppage time. Trossard’s late effort was deflected into the net by Ndidi, who had been instrumental in Leicester’s comeback but was unfortunate to put the ball past his own goalkeeper.

As Leicester pushed forward in search of a late equaliser, Arsenal struck again. In the ninth minute of stoppage time, Havertz, who had been involved in much of Arsenal’s build-up play, finished from close range to seal the victory and put the result beyond doubt.

Gunners Keep Pressure on Manchester City

The dramatic win takes Arsenal level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, although City remain ahead on goal difference. The Gunners will be pleased to have overcome a spirited Leicester side and demonstrated their ability to dig deep when the momentum was swinging against them.

For Leicester, it was a valiant effort after a poor first half, but their inability to hold on in the closing stages cost them dearly. Brendan Rodgers will take heart from the fightback, but there will be frustration at how they let the game slip away so late on.

Conclusion

In a game that had it all—goals, drama, and late heroics—Arsenal emerged victorious in what could be a pivotal result in their Premier League campaign. With Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard leading the charge, the Gunners showcased their attacking flair. But it was their resilience in the final moments that will leave the most lasting impression. For Leicester, the loss will sting, but the spirit shown in the second half suggests they are capable of bouncing back in future games.