Cole Palmer Makes Premier League History as Chelsea Cruise Past Brighton

Palmer’s Historic Performance as Chelsea Dominate Brighton

In a stunning display at Stamford Bridge, Cole Palmer etched his name into Premier League history by becoming the first player to score four goals in the first half, propelling Chelsea to a commanding win over Brighton. His explosive performance helped Chelsea soar to third in the league, solidifying their top-four ambitions.

Brighton’s Defensive Woes Exploited

Brighton’s insistence on playing a high defensive line backfired spectacularly as Chelsea’s blistering pace upfront exposed their vulnerability. Palmer, aged just 22, could have had an even more remarkable night had his effort off the post and a ruled-out goal stood before half-time. Albion’s own goals early in the match offered little solace, as Robert Sanchez, Chelsea’s ex-Brighton keeper, played a key role in their misfortune.

Palmer’s Ruthless Precision

Palmer’s lethal finishing showcased his poise under pressure. His opener, set up by Nicolas Jackson, came in a chaotic 138 seconds, which saw him score and come close twice more. The young England international also converted his 10th consecutive penalty for Chelsea after Jadon Sancho was fouled. His third, a sublime 25-yard free-kick, left Brighton reeling before he netted a fourth following another defensive mishap by Sanchez.

Brighton’s Naivety Costs Them

Despite their attacking threats, Brighton failed to adapt, with their tactical rigidity playing into Chelsea’s hands. Fabian Hurzeler’s side, who had impressed in previous weeks, appeared naïve as they suffered their first defeat under his management. While the second half lacked the first-half fireworks, Palmer had an opportunity for a fifth, narrowly missing out. Chelsea’s dominance in the final third continues to be a hallmark of their resurgent form.