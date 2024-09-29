Paul Machin “I’m amazed we got the penalty,”

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool: Redmen TV Reaction

In the latest Redmen TV reaction to Liverpool’s tense 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Paul Machin dissects the match with the sharp precision fans have come to expect. The Reds may have come away with the win, but the performance left much to be desired, especially with defensive lapses that nearly cost them three points.

Liverpool’s Defensive Anxieties Resurface

The win at Molineux was anything but straightforward for Liverpool, with the game marked by moments of defensive disarray. Paul Machin summarised the general feeling among fans when he said, “It should have been a comfortable 2-0 win… but our deep-seated anxieties from previous seasons reared their ugly heads again.” He was referring to a mix-up between goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Ibrahima Konaté that led to a Wolves equaliser. The defensive mishap was emblematic of Liverpool’s recent struggles at the back.

“I don’t like to say whose fault it was,” Machin noted, “but Konaté had the ball shielded, and either he clears it or trusts Alisson. When neither happened, it was a clown shoes moment at the back.” These moments of indecision are becoming an unwanted hallmark of Liverpool’s early season form.

Salah’s Decisive Moment

Mohamed Salah once again showed his importance to this Liverpool side, not only scoring the decisive penalty but also being a constant nuisance to the Wolves defense. The penalty itself came after Diogo Jota was “wrestled to the ground,” a moment that left Machin in disbelief that referee Anthony Taylor actually awarded the spot-kick. “I’m amazed we got the penalty,” Machin confessed, given Taylor’s reluctance to call similar fouls against Salah during the match.

Once Salah stepped up, though, there was no doubt about the result. “Salah takes it, does what Salah does, blasts it, dispatches it, and that puts us back in front,” Machin added. Despite Wolves’ pressure, Salah’s clinical touch ensured Liverpool held on to their lead.

Wolves Struggle to Break Through

From a Wolves perspective, Gary O’Neil’s men struggled to make a lasting impact. Despite their equaliser, Liverpool were rarely troubled after regaining the lead. “I’m not sure what Wolves did to make me think this game wasn’t comfortable,” Machin mused. His comments reflected Liverpool’s control for large parts of the game, particularly in terms of possession and chances created.

“Looking at the stats,” Machin said while reviewing the match numbers, “our xG was 2.62, which is excellent for what it was, and Wolves’ was just 0.5. So, yeah, it was fine. It was fine.” While Wolves may have caused some fleeting moments of panic, Liverpool’s dominance in the stats provided a more accurate reflection of the match.

Positives and Room for Improvement

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Liverpool. Machin was quick to highlight some strong individual performances, particularly those of Gravenberch and Diogo Jota. “Gravenberch was brilliant, got better as the game wore on,” Machin observed. “He had a moment of absolute magic on the left side of the penalty area.”

Diogo Jota also earned plaudits for his role in the victory. “He made so much happen for us,” Machin said, pointing out that Jota was involved in creating the winning penalty and was a constant threat throughout the match.

In the end, Liverpool’s ability to control the game, limit Wolves’ chances, and capitalize on key moments proved to be the difference. “It wasn’t vintage Liverpool,” Machin concluded, “but we won away from home, and it wasn’t last-gasp, so that’s a marked improvement.”

As Liverpool move forward under Arne Slot, these defensive issues will need to be addressed if the Reds are to seriously challenge for the Premier League title. But for now, as Paul Machin aptly put it, “Sometimes you just have to go and win games like this.” And that’s exactly what Liverpool did.