The Battle to Sign Villarreal’s €55m Star Heats Up Between Aston Villa & Newcastle

Aston Villa and Newcastle United Set for Transfer Battle over Alex Baena

As the Premier League continues to intensify, two clubs are reportedly preparing to battle it out for Villarreal’s highly-rated Alex Baena. Both Aston Villa and Newcastle United have identified Baena as a potential key signing, and according to CaughtOffside, both clubs are interested in securing the services of the 23-year-old Spanish midfielder as early as the January transfer window.

Baena has been a standout performer for Villarreal, with 70 goal and assist contributions across 189 career appearances (transfermarkt). It’s easy to see why he is catching the attention of Premier League clubs, particularly when both Villa and Newcastle are seeking to bolster their squads for the challenging fixtures ahead.

European Commitments vs Domestic Focus

Aston Villa’s involvement in the UEFA Europa Conference League, where they are set to face European heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Juventus, presents an extra challenge to Unai Emery’s squad depth. This adds pressure for Villa to secure a versatile player like Baena, who can play across both wings and as a central attacking midfielder. Newcastle, on the other hand, are focusing solely on their domestic campaign, which may give them an edge in terms of fitness and availability.

However, Villa’s European run could also act as a catalyst for signing a player of Baena’s calibre, especially considering Emery’s history with Villarreal and the close ties between the clubs. CaughtOffside reports that Baena is leaning towards working with his former manager, Emery, thanks to their “Spanish and Yellow Submarine connection.”

Financial Implications

Although Baena’s contract with Villarreal runs until 2028, meaning a hefty €55 million price tag, neither Aston Villa nor Newcastle seem deterred by the figure. Both clubs have shown a willingness to invest in top talent, and Baena’s potential could justify the financial outlay. His versatility on the pitch is a prized asset for any club looking to push further up the table.

According to CaughtOffside, the two Premier League sides are keen to finalise the deal swiftly, with January being the most likely window for the move. The race is on, and it remains to be seen whether Baena’s connection with Emery will tip the scales in Villa’s favour or whether Newcastle’s domestic focus might prove more appealing.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excitement Building for Villa Fans: With Aston Villa already fighting on multiple fronts, fans are understandably excited about the prospect of signing Alex Baena. His arrival could provide much-needed depth to the squad as they look to balance European ambitions with their Premier League campaign. Baena’s ability to play across multiple positions offers tactical flexibility that Emery can exploit. Moreover, Emery’s rapport with Baena might be the key factor in securing the deal. For Villa fans, Baena represents a signing that can elevate the team’s attacking options, providing quality to match the demands of European football.

Newcastle Fans’ Mixed Reactions: Newcastle United fans are experiencing mixed feelings about this potential transfer. On one hand, Baena’s versatility and experience would undoubtedly add value to their squad as they look to secure a top-six finish. On the other hand, the hefty €55 million fee raises questions about whether this is the best use of funds, especially when Newcastle’s squad depth is already being challenged by injuries. Some may wonder if Newcastle should focus on other positions of need or even pursue younger talents available at a lower price point. Regardless, the Baena pursuit demonstrates Newcastle’s ambition to compete with top clubs for top talent.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Alex Baena’s Performance Data

Alex Baena’s statistical profile presents an intriguing blend of attacking prowess, possession control, and defensive contributions, as depicted in the data chart courtesy of Fbref. This analysis takes a closer look at how Baena’s numbers stack up against other midfielders over the last 365 days.

Baena’s Attacking Output

Baena’s attacking data is undeniably elite. With an astounding 99th percentile in key metrics like expected assisted goals (xAG), shot-creating actions, and assists, Baena stands out as a top-tier creator. His 98th percentile ranking in non-penalty expected goals (npxG) further highlights his ability to get into threatening positions in the final third. This makes him a potent dual threat—both as a playmaker and a goal-scorer—something highly coveted in today’s game.

Possession Control and Progression

Where Baena truly shines is in his ability to carry and progress the ball. He ranks in the 97th percentile for progressive passes received, the 94th percentile for progressive carries, and 78th percentile for touches, underscoring his active involvement in building play from midfield. His 69th percentile in progressive passes also indicates that he can distribute effectively when moving forward. However, with a pass completion rate of just 27th percentile, Baena might need to refine his accuracy, especially when facing higher-quality opposition.

Defensive Workrate

While Baena’s attacking and possession metrics are impressive, his defensive output reveals room for improvement. He ranks in the lower percentiles for blocks (5th), clearances (8th), and tackles plus interceptions (16th), indicating that his focus lies more on advancing the ball than winning it back. However, this isn’t unusual for a player with his attacking responsibilities.

Conclusion

Baena’s statistical data illustrates why he is such an attractive prospect for Premier League clubs like Aston Villa and Newcastle United. His combination of creativity, ball progression, and attacking contributions is rare among midfielders, and any club securing his signature will gain an outstanding offensive asset.