Tom Lawrence’s Wonder Goal Guides Rangers to Victory Against Hibs

Rangers Edge Hibernian in Hard-Fought Scottish Premiership Clash

Rangers secured a much-needed victory over Hibernian in a tight Scottish Premiership encounter, with Tom Lawrence’s stunning goal proving the difference. It was a performance that lacked fluidity, but the hosts did enough to secure three valuable points. Philippe Clement, fresh from the Europa League win over Malmo, rotated his squad with four changes, including a first start for striker Hamza Igamane. However, the changes led to a disjointed first half for Rangers, who struggled to break down a resilient Hibs defence.

Lawrence’s Moment of Brilliance

In a game that lacked many clear-cut chances, it was Tom Lawrence who stepped up to deliver a decisive moment of quality. As Rangers toiled to create meaningful opportunities, Lawrence found himself with a chance on the edge of the box and curled a beautiful effort into the top corner. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but VAR intervened, overruling the decision and allowing Rangers to take a crucial lead just before half-time.

Hibernian had their own opportunity to level the score shortly after Lawrence’s strike. VAR highlighted a handball by John Souttar, leading referee Nick Walsh to award a penalty. Yet, Hibs failed to capitalise as Mykola Kuharevich’s tame spot-kick was comfortably saved by Jack Butland, who dived low to his right to keep Rangers ahead.

Second-Half Frustrations for Both Sides

After the break, the game opened up, and both sides had their chances to alter the scoreline. Rangers came close to doubling their advantage when Cyriel Dessers’ powerful header was expertly saved by Hibernian goalkeeper David Marshall at point-blank range. Meanwhile, Hibs continued to threaten, with Robin Propper missing two opportunities in quick succession and debutant Dwight Gayle heading just wide as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

Despite their best efforts, Hibs could not find a way through, and Rangers managed to hold on for the win, though it was far from a comfortable display. The victory keeps Rangers in third place, five points adrift of Celtic and Aberdeen, but Clement will know his side need to improve their performances if they are to maintain pressure at the top of the table.

Defensive Resilience Key for Rangers

While it wasn’t a vintage performance from Rangers, their ability to keep Hibernian at bay was crucial. Jack Butland’s penalty save was the highlight of a solid defensive display, particularly in the second half, where they were under sustained pressure. The backline, led by Souttar and Ben Davies, managed to contain Hibs’ attacking threat, although there were nervy moments throughout.

For Hibernian, the result leaves them in ninth place, and while they will be disappointed not to have taken something from the game, there were positives in their performance. Their defence, which had struggled in recent weeks, looked more organised, and they created enough chances to warrant a share of the points. However, their inability to convert those chances proved costly.