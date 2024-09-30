Latest on Man City Injuries: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

Manchester City Injury Concerns

Manchester City fans are keeping a close eye on the fitness of their stars as the Champions League games approach. The spotlight, particularly, hovers over Erling Haaland, who faced a challenging encounter during City’s recent 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Injury Spotlight: Erling Haaland

In a game that saw Manchester City share points at St James’ Park, Erling Haaland’s resilience was tested. After a rugged clash with Newcastle’s Dan Burn, Haaland was left with a bloodied ankle, yet he soldiered through the full match. Despite the knock, Pep Guardiola remains hopeful, noting, “He has some knocks here but we will see in the next days [how he is].” Fans eagerly await Tuesday, October 1, when City meets Slovan Bratislava, hoping Haaland will lead the line.

Midfield Woes: Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri

The injury woes extend beyond Haaland. Kevin De Bruyne finds himself sidelined following an early exit against Inter Milan, missing out on critical fixtures including the Newcastle game. The uncertainty lingers as Guardiola could not confirm a return date, suggesting it might be around the upcoming international break, eyeing October 5 against Fulham for a potential comeback.

Compounding the midfield crisis, Rodri’s season has been abruptly halted. After a knee ligament injury requiring surgery, the Spanish midfielder is out for the season. Guardiola expressed his disappointment, “Surgery this morning, ACL, and next season, he will be here,” marking a significant blow to City’s campaign.

Setbacks: Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb

On the defensive end, Nathan Ake’s struggles continue. After sustaining an injury during international duty, Ake has missed City’s last five matches and is not expected back until late October. Guardiola lamented the recurring issue, “Injured, I think until the next international break. We are unlucky with Nathan – every time he goes [to play for Netherlands], he comes back injured.”

Adding to the headaches, young talent Oscar Bobb faces a long stint on the sidelines following a severe leg fracture. Having impressed in the pre-season, his absence will be felt until possibly the year-end. Guardiola recounted the unfortunate incident, “It was in the training session. Unfortunately, he had a big impact and got injured. He is having surgery this afternoon. Hopefully, it will go well, and he will be back in 3-4 months.”

As Manchester City gears up for their European and domestic challenges, the fitness of their key players will be crucial. The recovery and return of these players not only affect the team’s immediate engagements but also their long-term aspirations this season. As Guardiola and the medical team monitor their progress, the City faithful will be hoping for positive news in the coming weeks.