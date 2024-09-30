Arsenal’s Injury Woes: Who’s Back for PSG?

Arsenal’s Injury Concerns

Arsenal’s squad dynamics face challenges with several key players sidelined due to injuries, as they gear up for upcoming clashes against heavyweight opponents like Paris Saint-Germain and Southampton. The Gunners’ preparation for these critical matches is marred by the absence of pivotal figures, whose return to the pitch is eagerly awaited by fans and pundits alike.

Impact on Squad Selection

As the international break looms, Mikel Arteta’s selection woes are compounded. David Raya, despite recent fitness hurdles, took his place between the sticks in a hard-fought victory over Leicester. However, Ben White’s groin injury kept him out of action, leaving a gap in the defence that was keenly felt. White’s absence since being a last-minute substitute against Manchester City has raised questions about his readiness for the upcoming fixtures.

Updates from the Treatment Room

Ben White, who has been out since his surprise benching against Manchester City, is in a race against time to recover for the PSG match scheduled for October 1. His last-minute appearance in that game was described by Arteta as “a bit forced”, underscoring the delicate balance the team must maintain in managing player fitness.

Martin Odegaard, the team’s captain, faces a longer stint on the sidelines with a “significant” ankle injury acquired during the international duty with Norway. Odegaard provided an update in the programme notes for the Bolton game, expressing optimism about his recovery. “It was a bad twist to my ankle, and I damaged some ligaments there, but it’s part of football and now I’m just trying to recover as quickly as I can,” he noted, targeting a late October return.

Mikel Merino, yet to debut for Arsenal due to a shoulder injury, is nearing his return. He was recently quoted saying, “We are trying to keep him in the cage, because he has been pushing everybody – all the physios, all the doctors, everybody! He is ready to go and he really wants it.” His potential return against Southampton on October 5 adds a glimmer of hope.

Lingering Absences

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also out of commission, with the former missing recent matches due to a calf injury sustained on international duty. Zinchenko is not expected back until later in October, while Tomiyasu’s return date remains uncertain, though he is reportedly in a “good place” in his recovery.

Kieran Tierney, sidelined with a serious hamstring injury since the Euro 2024, remains out indefinitely. Despite his prolonged absence, he was surprisingly included in Arsenal’s Champions League squad, a testament to Arteta’s faith in his eventual return to fitness and form.