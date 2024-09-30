Report: Man Utd Eye Championship Keeper as Backup to Onana

Man Utd Eye Championship Star for Goalkeeping Reinforcements

Manchester United appear to be on the lookout for new goalkeeping options, as per a recent report from TeamTalk. In a bid to bolster their squad depth, the Red Devils have set their sights on Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson. The 24-year-old shot-stopper, currently plying his trade in the Championship, has emerged as a target for United as they seek a backup to first-choice keeper Andre Onana.

Man Utd’s Goalkeeping Dilemma

This development comes amidst growing uncertainty over the future of Altay Bayindir, who was signed by Erik ten Hag in 2023 but has seen minimal game time. Bayindir’s future at the club now seems in doubt, with reports suggesting that he may be on his way out. With only two appearances to his name, both of which came in cup competitions, it is clear that Bayindir’s opportunities under Ten Hag have been limited.

As a result, United are scouring the market for a reliable backup, and Patterson, with his solid performances for Sunderland, has caught their attention. The Sunderland keeper has been a standout performer since their return to the Championship in 2022, establishing himself as one of the division’s top goalkeepers.

Competition for Patterson’s Signature

Patterson’s rise has not gone unnoticed, with Liverpool and Crystal Palace also expressing interest in his services. Liverpool, however, may no longer be in the race, given their imminent signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia. The arrival of the Georgian international at Anfield is likely to see Caoimhin Kelleher exit, leaving little room for further additions like Patterson.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, view Patterson as a potential backup to Dean Henderson, a former United player himself. Nevertheless, United’s need may be more pressing, especially if Bayindir departs in the near future. The reported £20m fee for Patterson could spark a bidding war, but United’s long-term planning and Patterson’s potential development at a bigger club could sway the deal in their favour.

Patterson’s Decision: Game Time or Development?

While Patterson is under contract with Sunderland until 2028, a move to Old Trafford could tempt him. However, it would likely see him slot into a backup role behind Andre Onana, a position where he might hope for more regular rotation than Bayindir has experienced. Sunderland, on their part, would be reluctant to lose their star player as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

Ultimately, it will be up to Patterson to decide whether he values regular first-team football with Sunderland or the chance to be part of a top club’s future with Manchester United.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The reported interest in Anthony Patterson raises some serious questions. First and foremost, why is the club investing in yet another backup goalkeeper when the real issues lie elsewhere on the pitch? After spending significant money on Altay Bayindir, only to barely play him, should Man Utd not be more cautious about repeating the same mistake?

Moreover, while Patterson has shown promise in the Championship, he is still largely untested at the highest level. Spending upwards of £20m on a goalkeeper who might not even see regular Premier League action seems a risky move at best. Manchester United shouldn’t be scraping around for backups from the Championship when the team needs to focus on strengthening key areas like midfield and attack.”

Another concern is the club’s recent track record with goalkeepers. Andre Onana, though the first-choice, has faced criticism this season, and bringing in Patterson as his understudy doesn’t address any immediate concerns. Fans might well wonder whether United’s scouting network should be looking towards more established names who can immediately challenge for a starting spot, rather than signing someone primarily for bench duty.

In essence, while Patterson is a talent, this rumour may only fuel frustration among fans eager for more high-profile and urgent signings, rather than building for the long term in positions that aren’t currently a priority.