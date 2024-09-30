Report: Man City Target Serie A Midfielder to Replace Rodri

Man City Eye Serie A Talent as Guardiola Plans Rodri Replacement

Manchester City are reportedly moving quickly to secure a replacement for Rodri, as the Spanish midfielder faces a lengthy period on the sidelines due to a serious knee injury. According to Fichajes, Pep Guardiola’s side has already begun talks with Torino over the potential signing of Samuele Ricci, a promising midfielder who could help fill the void left by Rodri’s absence.

Why Ricci Is On Man City’s Radar

Samuele Ricci has emerged as a key target for City in the January transfer window. The 23-year-old midfielder has shown his potential in Serie A, impressing with his ability to contribute in both defence and attack. Operating primarily as a defensive midfielder, Ricci’s profile appears similar to Rodri’s, which could make him a natural fit in Guardiola’s system.

Valued at around €22m (£18.4m), Ricci’s price tag is manageable for a club of City’s stature, especially considering the need for a quality replacement to maintain their dominance in both domestic and European competitions. While it is difficult to replace a player of Rodri’s calibre, Ricci has the attributes to offer solid contributions in the interim.

Man City’s interest in Ricci comes with the understanding that Rodri’s recovery could take as long as 18 months. It’s crucial for the Premier League champions to have adequate cover in midfield, and while Ricci may not yet be at Rodri’s level, he offers versatility and energy that could prove invaluable during this period.

More Midfield Options on the Table

While Ricci is reportedly high on Guardiola’s wish list, City’s recruitment team are looking at multiple options. Nicolo Barella, Inter Milan’s midfield maestro, is another player City are considering, although his price tag of at least £70m could pose a challenge.

Barella is a proven player at the highest level, having shone in Serie A and Europe with Inter, and he would undoubtedly be an exciting addition to City’s squad. However, the Premier League champions may face stiff competition, and with financial considerations in mind, they may seek more economical alternatives.

Another name on City’s radar is Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace. The 21-year-old has impressed since his arrival from Blackburn Rovers and has already earned an England call-up. His development trajectory aligns with City’s philosophy of nurturing young talent, and his profile is seen as a long-term solution to eventually replace Rodri. Wharton’s rise in the Premier League has caught the eye of several top clubs, but Guardiola’s admiration could tip the scales in City’s favour.

Midfield Reinforcements Essential for City

With

absence potentially derailing City’s title defence, Guardiola’s urgency in the transfer market is understandable. Alongside Ricci and Barella, City are also tracking Atalanta’s Ederson and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, two more midfielders who could help plug the gap in January.

While Ricci appears the most likely immediate signing, any of these targets would help Guardiola mitigate the impact of Rodri’s injury. Man City’s depth and quality have often been their greatest strength, and by securing a capable replacement, they can continue to dominate across all competitions.

Frimpong on Guardiola’s Wishlist

Aside from the midfield, City are also exploring options to bolster their defence, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong emerging as a priority target. Guardiola is keen to strengthen the right-back position, and Frimpong, who has 26 goals and 36 assists in 150 appearances for Leverkusen, would provide a dynamic option to compete with Kyle Walker.

However, City will face competition for Frimpong’s signature, as Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested. With Leverkusen valuing the Dutch international at around €40m (£33.4m), it’s clear that any deal would require City to move quickly and decisively.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Samuele Ricci’s Performance Data: A Closer Look

Samuele Ricci has emerged as a potential target for top clubs across Europe, including Manchester City, and his performance data shows why he’s on their radar. According to the data visualised by Fbref, Ricci’s underlying stats over the last 365 days highlight a versatile midfielder who excels in possession and defensive actions.

Strengths in Possession and Progression

One of Ricci’s standout qualities is his ability to contribute to his team’s build-up play. The chart shows Ricci ranking in the 70th percentile for progressive passes and 76th for progressive carries, marking him as a key figure in driving play forward from deeper positions. His pass completion rate is also impressive at 76%, reflecting a player who is comfortable in possession and can be trusted to maintain the flow of the game under pressure.

In terms of creating opportunities, Ricci scores well with a 61st percentile ranking for shot-creating actions. Though not traditionally an attacking midfielder, his involvement in setting up chances is a positive aspect of his game.

Defensive Contributions: Tackles and Interceptions

What truly sets Ricci apart from many of his peers is his defensive work. His tackling and interceptions (TkI+Int) are in the 46th percentile, but it is his ability to break up dribbles where he shines, ranking in the 99th percentile for dribblers tackled. This suggests that Ricci is exceptional at winning duels in 1v1 situations, a vital attribute in defensive midfield roles.

Room for Improvement in Attacking Output

While Ricci’s overall profile is strong, his attacking output remains an area for development. He ranks in the 38th percentile for non-penalty xG, and 33rd for assists, showing that while he contributes in other areas, he is less prolific in goal-scoring or creating high-value chances.