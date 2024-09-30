Tottenham’s Injured Stars: Who’s Coming Back Soon?

Tottenham Injury Update

Tottenham Hotspur face another challenging week, with several key players recovering from injuries. As Ange Postecoglou’s side continues to build momentum, the squad’s fitness is a growing concern.

Heung-min Son Injury Concern

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son is recovering from a hamstring issue that saw him miss the club’s 3-0 win over Manchester United. The South Korean forward was substituted during their Europa League match against Qarabag after experiencing discomfort. Though the absence of Son is a blow, manager Ange Postecoglou has remained positive about his potential return.

“Short turnaround obviously from Thursday night and he just wasn’t right for today, so we’re going there without him,” Postecoglou remarked after the United clash. Despite this, the injury doesn’t appear to be long-term, with Postecoglou stating, “We’ll assess it when we go back to London. We’ll see how he is.”

Expected return date: October 2024

Destiny Udogie’s Minor Setback

Destiny Udogie was forced to come off at half-time during Tottenham’s victory at Old Trafford. Having sustained a knock before the break, Udogie’s departure sparked some concern. However, Postecoglou downplayed any serious injury, reassuring fans that it was largely precautionary.

“Destiny was ok. He felt something in his quad, but he obviously finished the half. We’ve got to be careful about how much we push our players,” Postecoglou explained, noting that Udogie had played more minutes than planned due to recent matches.

Expected return date: October 2024

Wilson Odobert Facing Extended Absence

Summer signing Wilson Odobert is expected to be out for a significant period after suffering a hamstring injury during the Carabao Cup win over Coventry. The young winger, who joined the club this season, has yet to make his mark due to this setback. Postecoglou admitted the injury is more severe than initially hoped.

“Wilson doesn’t look good. We are still waiting for it to settle down and get all the information, but he will definitely be out for the next period,” said Postecoglou before the Brentford match.

Expected return date: Unknown

Richarlison’s Prolonged Absence

Richarlison, who has been sidelined since August, is still far from making his return to the pitch. The Brazilian forward has not featured since Tottenham’s victory over Everton, and Postecoglou indicated that fans should not expect a quick comeback.

“He is a fair way off. I think you should stop asking me about him until I give you a bit of an update,” said Postecoglou last week, confirming that Richarlison hasn’t yet returned to first-team training.

Expected return date: Unknown