Preview: Man City Champions League Trip to Slovan Bratislava

Man City Face Slovan Bratislava in Champions League Group Stage Clash

Manchester City continue their Champions League journey with a trip to Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava this week. As one of the favourites for the tournament, City will be looking to put their campaign back on track after a goalless draw in their opening game against Inter Milan.

While that 0-0 result at the Etihad Stadium was underwhelming, Pep Guardiola’s side will be keen to capitalise on what appears to be a favourable fixture against the Slovakian champions.

Date, Time, and Venue Details

The match between Slovan Bratislava and Man City is set for Tuesday, 1 October 2024, with an 8pm BST kick-off. The venue for the encounter is the National Football Stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia, where City will aim to assert their dominance against a team they are expected to comfortably defeat.

Where to Watch Slovan Bratislava vs Man City

For those in the UK, the game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1. Subscribers can also catch the action via a live stream on the Discovery+ app, providing multiple viewing options for this key fixture in the Champions League group stages.

Team News and Injury Updates

Manchester City will have to navigate this match without several key players. Rodri, a crucial figure in City’s midfield, has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake are also sidelined for the foreseeable future, while Kevin De Bruyne is nearing a return but remains unavailable for this fixture. There are also concerns over Erling Haaland’s fitness, as the striker faces a late fitness test after picking up a knock against Newcastle.

Prediction: City Expected to Dominate

Despite the injury concerns and possible squad rotation, anything less than a comfortable win for Man City would be a significant upset. Slovan Bratislava, while solid in their domestic league, do not possess the depth or quality to match the Premier League champions. A 4-0 victory for City seems likely.