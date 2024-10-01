Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City: Viewing Details

Manchester City Seek First Champions League Win Against Slovan Bratislava

Manchester City are looking to claim their first victory in this season’s revamped Champions League as they face Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava tonight. Pep Guardiola’s side have endured an uncharacteristically difficult few weeks, dropping points in back-to-back Premier League fixtures against Arsenal and Newcastle. Additionally, their Carabao Cup clash with Watford was far from straightforward, and a goalless draw against Inter Milan in their Champions League opener has added to their frustrations.

City’s Favourable Fixture Against Slovakian Champions

This match presents City with a strong opportunity to get back on track, as they face Slovan Bratislava, who have enjoyed domestic success but struggled in Europe. After winning seven of their first eight domestic matches, Bratislava were humbled 5-1 by Celtic in their Champions League debut. While Bratislava have a rich footballing heritage, City’s quality and depth should see them through comfortably, even without key players.

Haaland Set for Return Despite Injuries

Manchester City continue to miss the influential Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri, but Erling Haaland looks set to return to action after a minor injury scare in their previous match against Newcastle. The Norwegian striker will be eager to make his mark on the Champions League stage again.

Broadcast Information for Slovan Bratislava vs Man City

UK viewers can catch tonight’s match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick-off. For those who prefer to stream, Discovery+ subscribers will also be able to follow the action online.

