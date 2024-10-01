Report: Man Utd Consider Coaching Shakeup as Pressure Grows

Erik ten Hag’s Future: A Turning Point for Manchester United?

Manchester United’s season has already reached a critical juncture, with Erik ten Hag’s position as manager coming under increasing scrutiny following a dismal 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Despite the mounting pressure, the Dutchman is expected to remain in charge for the upcoming games against Porto and Aston Villa, according to a report by The Times. While his position may not be in immediate danger, the underwhelming start to the Premier League campaign has raised concerns about his long-term prospects at Old Trafford.

United’s Troubling Form

It has been a turbulent beginning to the season for United, with only two wins from six league matches. The team currently sits 12th in the Premier League, with a negative goal difference of minus three. After such a disappointing start, fans and pundits alike are questioning whether Ten Hag can turn things around.

United’s hierarchy, however, is not panicking—at least not yet. Despite the “dreadful performance” against Spurs, there has been no serious discussion at board level about sacking the 54-year-old. The club remains committed to the manager they backed in the summer, extending his contract by a year after a decent run last season that saw United lift the FA Cup.

However, the pressure is undeniable. As former United defender Gary Neville stated, “The pressure is going to get ramped up this week — it is going to be brutal.” Following the lacklustre display against Spurs, Neville added: “It was an absolutely disgusting performance in effort and quality, and there are a lot of questions to answer from that group in the next week.”

The Potential for Change

While the board remains calm for now, the prospect of a managerial change further down the line is not off the table. If results do not improve in the coming weeks, United could turn to Ruud van Nistelrooy, a club legend who joined the coaching staff this summer.

Van Nistelrooy, 48, managed PSV Eindhoven for a year and led the team to win the Dutch Cup in the 2022-23 season. He was one of three new assistant coaches brought in as part of the club’s strategy to revitalise Ten Hag’s backroom staff. Given his previous success as a player for United, with 150 goals scored between 2001 and 2006, Van Nistelrooy remains a viable option should a short-term replacement be required.

United interviewed several candidates last season, including Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel, but chose to stand by Ten Hag. If they are forced into a change, Van Nistelrooy’s familiarity with the club and first-team management experience could make him a sensible choice, at least in the interim.

Challenges Ahead

United’s upcoming fixtures will prove vital in determining Ten Hag’s future. They face Porto in the Europa League after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Twente in their opening match. Following that, they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League. Villa, currently on a solid run with four wins this season, will pose a serious challenge for a struggling United side that will be without their suspended captain, Bruno Fernandes.

The suspension of Fernandes, who was sent off in the 42nd minute against Spurs, further complicates United’s task. With key players Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo also picking up injuries during the game, Ten Hag faces significant squad selection headaches.

To make matters worse, United’s current tally of seven points from six matches marks their joint-worst start to a Premier League campaign. As Neville pointed out, “The snowball starts to roll down that hill, and it gathers pace. Erik ten Hag has got to stop it at source right now because this is a shocking day, a sobering day.”

Time for a Response

While the club’s leadership is maintaining a steady hand for now, the sentiment among fans and former players is shifting rapidly. The upcoming games against Porto and Villa are not officially do-or-die matches for Ten Hag, but poor performances in those fixtures could force the board to reconsider their stance.

“The players need to step up, and fast,” one unnamed source close to the club reportedly said. “Erik’s position may not be under threat today, but if things don’t change soon, that could quickly become a different story.”

United’s supporters are used to drama and big managerial moments, but this one feels particularly delicate. The next few weeks could define not just Ten Hag’s reign but the future direction of the club. For now, all eyes will be on how the team responds.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The current situation at Manchester United will be deeply concerning for supporters. The performance against Tottenham showed a lack of drive and cohesion, with the team looking disjointed and uninspired. The absence of a clear tactical plan raises questions about Erik ten Hag’s leadership and his ability to get the best out of the players.

A common concern among the fanbase is whether Ten Hag can instil the discipline and tactical flexibility needed to compete at the highest level. The Dutchman had success last season, but this campaign has exposed weaknesses that the board’s summer backing has so far failed to address. With Bruno Fernandes suspended and key injuries mounting, the squad looks thin in key areas, and the fans fear the rot could set in.

Moreover, Van Nistelrooy’s presence on the coaching staff will inevitably fuel speculation that a managerial change could be on the horizon. His status as a club legend and his recent success with PSV makes him an appealing option, even if fans would prefer stability over yet another period of upheaval.

Ultimately, United supporters want results and more importantly, performances that reflect the club’s storied history. If Ten Hag cannot deliver those soon, the fans may start calling for a fresh face to lead the team. The board’s patience may not last much longer if the team continues to underperform.