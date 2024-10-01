Report: Erik ten Hag’s Struggles: Could Simone Inzaghi Be the Next Man United Boss?

Manchester United’s Managerial Dilemma: Erik Ten Hag Under Pressure

Manchester United’s turbulent season has cast a shadow over Erik ten Hag’s managerial tenure. The Dutchman, once seen as a long-term solution, now finds himself on thin ice following a crushing defeat at home to Tottenham. Reports from Daily Star suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United’s co-owner, is contemplating Ten Hag’s future, with a crucial decision likely during the upcoming international break.

United are struggling in the Premier League, languishing in 12th place, just four points clear of the relegation zone. The situation is dire, with only two wins from their last seven matches across all competitions. A Europa League clash with Porto and a visit to Aston Villa await, offering Ten Hag a chance to steady the ship. However, the pressure is mounting, and he needs positive results fast.

Ratcliffe, despite awarding Ten Hag a contract extension in the summer, is reportedly hesitant to pull the trigger just yet. The Daily Star notes that Ratcliffe will consult fellow co-owners, the Glazers, as well as key figures such as sporting director Dan Ashworth and chief executive Omar Berrada before making a final decision.

Simone Inzaghi and Gareth Southgate Linked to United

If a change is made, Simone Inzaghi has emerged as a leading candidate. Inzaghi has impressed during his time at Inter Milan, winning five trophies, including the Serie A title. He also led Inter to the Champions League final in 2023, narrowly losing to Manchester City.

Another potential target is England boss Gareth Southgate, who has long been admired by those within the United hierarchy, especially Ashworth, a close friend. Southgate’s tactical flexibility and experience on the international stage make him an intriguing option, but he would face a monumental challenge in turning United’s fortunes around.

Will Ten Hag Survive?

The odds are stacked against Ten Hag. His United side looks bereft of confidence and cohesion, and with crucial fixtures on the horizon, there is little room for error. Inzaghi’s success at Inter has certainly caught the attention of United’s decision-makers, and he could be seen as the fresh start the club desperately needs.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a concerned Manchester United fan’s perspective, the current situation is nothing short of alarming. The club is drifting perilously close to the relegation zone, and the style of play under Erik ten Hag seems disjointed and lacking in purpose. The fact that the club is already linked to names like Simone Inzaghi and Gareth Southgate speaks volumes about the lack of faith in Ten Hag’s ability to turn things around.

Inzaghi’s record at Inter Milan is impressive—five trophies, a Champions League final, and a Serie A title—making him a viable candidate. However, the thought of another managerial change so soon after Ten Hag’s appointment may also leave fans feeling sceptical. Is United truly committed to a long-term project, or are they once again resorting to quick fixes in an attempt to reclaim past glory?

There’s also the matter of whether Inzaghi or Southgate can handle the unique pressure of managing Manchester United, a club whose fans demand success and attractive football. While Southgate has admirers, his cautious approach with England may not sit well with those who crave a return to the swashbuckling football of the Ferguson era.

As the international break looms, all eyes will be on United’s performances in the coming weeks. Fans are growing restless, and Ratcliffe’s next move could define the trajectory of the club for years to come.