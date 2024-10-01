Report: How Villa’s Young Striker is Making His Mark

Rising Star: Jhon Duran’s Journey from Colombia to Premier League Success

When talking about Jhon Duran, certain key themes emerge: raw talent, a deep connection to family, and the need for careful guidance. His is a story of hard work, resilience, and rapid success. At just 20 years old, Duran has made a significant impact on the Premier League, netting a goal every 83 minutes. Now, he’s set to face one of the toughest challenges yet—taking on Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

But how did Duran get here? His rise through the ranks of Colombian football has been nothing short of meteoric, breaking records and earning recognition both in South America and internationally. His journey from a humble upbringing in Medellín to becoming Aston Villa’s £14.75m signing is filled with challenges, triumphs, and moments of uncertainty. This is his story.

Early Days at Envigado: Where Talent Was Nurtured

Jhon Duran’s career began on the sun-baked fields of El Dorado in Medellín, Colombia. His youth coach Wilberth Perea Mena, who discovered him at the age of 14, was quick to recognise his immense potential. As Perea told BBC Sport, “We told him, today he is here in El Dorado fields, tomorrow he could be stepping into the best stadiums in the world and facing the best players in the world.” Duran initially laughed off the grand idea, but little did he know that these words would soon become his reality.

Duran joined Envigado at the age of 11, a club renowned for producing footballing talent, including James Rodriguez and Fredy Guarin. Known for their slogan, ‘Cantera de Heroes’—which translates to ‘quarry of heroes’—Envigado takes immense pride in their academy system. Their focus on developing young players has led them to be ranked second only to Athletic Bilbao globally for offering opportunities to youth players, according to the CIES Football Observatory. Duran’s natural skill and rapid growth meant he fit right in.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Duran during his early years. Coming from a tough neighbourhood in Medellín, his family’s financial struggles made it hard for them to support his dream. At times, his youthful distractions would get the better of him, as Perea remembers: “The principal told me, ‘if you find him in the classroom, I’ll give you permission!’ So I entered the classroom and Jhon Jader was missing class… He had stayed at home listening to reggaeton music.”

Despite these occasional distractions, Duran’s talent shone through. Perea’s decision to shift him from a winger to a striker proved pivotal. The move unlocked Duran’s potential, and at just 15 years old, he became the second youngest player to score in Colombia’s top flight. His rapid rise did not go unnoticed, and it wasn’t long before international scouts came knocking.

The Move to Major League Soccer: A Stepping Stone

In 2021, Jhon Duran made history as the youngest foreign signing in Major League Soccer (MLS) when Chicago Fire brought him over from Envigado for £1.8 million. Although his transfer was secured, Duran was not allowed to join Chicago Fire until he turned 18, so he spent an additional year playing for his Colombian club.

During this time, Duran’s development didn’t stagnate. Chicago Fire’s technical director Sebastian Pelzer ensured that Duran received weekly individual training sessions to work on critical aspects of his game such as acceleration, finishing, and aerial abilities. Pelzer told BBC Sport, “It was important for us that he was well prepared. You could see the numbers every week were better, better.”

His time at Chicago Fire was a learning experience that prepared him for the rigours of European football. Although his debut season started slowly, with only one goal in the first half of the campaign, Duran found his form in the latter stages, finishing as the club’s top scorer with eight goals in 28 games. Pelzer, who had once spotted Duran almost by accident while scouting another player, was impressed by his raw talent and continued potential.

“From my experience in England, I knew he had something for England. It was a wow effect,” said Pelzer, reflecting on his first encounter with Duran. It was only a matter of time before European clubs came calling.

Premier League Dream: From MLS to Aston Villa

Aston Villa moved quickly when they saw the potential in Jhon Duran, securing his signature in January 2023 for an initial £14.75m. The transfer was a signal of intent from Villa, with manager Unai Emery viewing Duran as a long-term prospect. “Villa were the ones who shifted up to sixth gear to make the deal happen,” said Pelzer. Other clubs were interested, but Villa’s determination won out.

Duran’s introduction to the Premier League was not instant. In his first season, he made 12 appearances off the bench, failing to score. However, his potential was clear to see. In his second season, Duran began making his mark, scoring crucial goals, including two late strikes in a 3-3 draw against Liverpool in May.

Yet, Duran’s transition has not been without its controversies. Over the summer, rumours of a potential move to West Ham United surfaced, with Duran even mimicking West Ham’s ‘Irons’ logo during a live social media video. Despite the speculation, Villa held firm and kept the young striker, much to the relief of fans who have started to see glimpses of his full potential.

Villa captain John McGinn was quick to praise Duran’s recent progress: “He’s certainly got his focus back… He’ll get his opportunities, chances, and his goals.”

What’s Next for Jhon Duran?

Duran’s recent form has sparked debate: could he soon become a regular starter for Aston Villa? His nine Premier League goals, including stunning strikes against West Ham and Everton, have Villa fans excited for what’s to come. Only Erling Haaland boasts a better goals-per-minute ratio among players with more than one Premier League goal, a testament to Duran’s efficiency in front of goal.

His raw talent, combined with his ability to adapt and improve, makes him a serious contender to become one of the Premier League’s brightest stars. As his manager Unai Emery put it, “He’s evolving and focusing like I want. He’s playing with his impact being very well.”

For now, Duran is content playing the role of ‘super-sub’, but Villa’s long-term plans suggest a greater role awaits him. Whether he’s ready to challenge Ollie Watkins for a starting spot remains to be seen, but the potential is undeniably there.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Aston Villa fans have every reason to be excited about Jhon Duran’s future. His raw talent, lightning speed, and eye for goal have already placed him among the Premier League’s most promising young players. While it’s clear he’s still developing, the signs are promising. His ability to make an impact from the bench has earned him comparisons to some of the league’s greats, and his form this season suggests he could soon become a regular starter.

For Villa, the challenge lies in managing his development carefully. With Ollie Watkins currently in excellent form, Duran will have to bide his time, but when his opportunity comes, expect him to seize it with both hands. As Chris Sutton remarked, “This is a guy who absolutely backs himself… That’s belief and ability.”

However, some fans might feel concerned about his previous flirtation with West Ham United, questioning his loyalty. Nevertheless, Duran’s on-field performances have silenced most critics. His recent commitment to Villa in goal celebrations against West Ham shows he’s focused on success at Villa Park—for now.

Looking ahead, Duran’s progression under Unai Emery’s tutelage could lead to significant personal and club success. If he continues this upward trajectory, Jhon Duran could very well become one of the stars of the Premier League and a key player for Villa in the seasons to come.