Report: Manchester United’s FA Cup High Fades as Ten Hag’s Troubles Mount

Ten Hag’s United: A Cycle of Hope and Disillusionment

When Erik ten Hag stepped into the Manchester United dugout in 2022, he inherited a club still reeling from the turbulent reigns of his predecessors. Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all left their mark—each with brief highs and crushing lows—but none stayed long enough to craft a lasting legacy. Ten Hag now faces a hauntingly familiar reality, just two years into his tenure: his future as manager is as uncertain as the club’s performances on the pitch.

The Dutchman, once celebrated as the manager to rebuild United, is now navigating the same rough waters that sank the careers of his predecessors. As The Athletic poignantly points out, “Louis van Gaal lasted two years, Jose Mourinho two years and five months before he went at the end of 2018. He’d signed a new contract earlier that year too. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed two years and 10 months. He’d also signed another contract months before he lost his job. What now for Erik ten Hag?”

From FA Cup Glory to Premier League Woes

Ten Hag’s second season started on a high after the euphoric FA Cup final victory over Manchester City. The win was hailed as one of the most important moments in the club’s modern history, igniting hopes that the Dutchman had finally found the winning formula. His contract was extended until 2026, signalling confidence in his long-term project. Yet, just a few months later, Manchester United are languishing mid-table, and those early-season hopes are crumbling.

Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat was a new low point for United under Ten Hag. It marked consecutive home losses without scoring for the first time since 2021, a painful echo of the final days of Solskjaer’s reign. As The Athletic observed, “Sunday was the low point under the Dutchman, worse than the 4-0 defeat away to Palace in May of last season.” Injuries, which were a valid excuse last season, no longer hold weight, with the bulk of the squad now fit and available.

Despite having a squad full of his own signings, Ten Hag’s team has looked disjointed and lacklustre. As The Athletic highlights, “His defence especially was ruined, but now he’s putting out a side that comprises almost all his own acquisitions.” The players he championed have so far failed to deliver, casting doubt on the overall strategy behind his recruitment.

A Familiar Tale of Managerial Struggles

The struggles that Erik ten Hag faces are hardly new. Every manager post-Ferguson has walked into the same labyrinth of expectations, pressure, and deep-rooted issues. Manchester United’s squad, assembled for hundreds of millions of pounds, continues to fall short of the standards set by Sir Alex Ferguson’s teams. As the cycle repeats itself, fans are beginning to question if any manager, no matter their reputation, can succeed in the current structure.

The Athletic goes further, saying, “As with all the managers before him, United look as far away from mounting a title challenge two years after he took up the reins. Forget the title, the current team look well off being capable of dominating a single Premier League game.”

What was once considered Manchester United’s greatest strength—their resilience and dominance—has turned into their Achilles’ heel. Teams like Liverpool and Spurs now approach United with no fear. Opponents have identified United’s vulnerabilities and consistently exploit them, a stark contrast to the days when teams would dread playing at Old Trafford.

Players vs Manager: An Ongoing Battle

Ten Hag is far from the first manager to find himself at odds with his squad. As pointed out by The Athletic, “The manager takes the praise and criticism, but his players are also culpable. It’s hardly the manager’s fault they’re missing the chances they create, but the players have much power.”

The modern football landscape has empowered players in ways unimaginable just a decade ago. WhatsApp conversations, side meetings, and agent-driven narratives can have a massive influence on the manager’s standing. Ten Hag is no exception to this dynamic, and just as Mourinho, van Gaal, and Solskjaer before him, he now faces the delicate task of maintaining authority in a dressing room where some players may already be losing faith.

Fans, too, are swinging between support and scepticism. It’s been just over a month since Manchester United’s supporters were full of optimism following the transfer window. But with three losses in six Premier League games, the atmosphere has shifted dramatically. The Athletic reports that “On the United We Stand feed this Monday, 73 per cent think the manager’s time is up.”

Can Ten Hag Survive the Old Trafford Pressure Cooker?

Manchester United’s revolving door of managers post-Ferguson paints a worrying picture for Ten Hag. As The Athletic outlines, “It’s a film we’ve all seen before; Groundhog Day every two years at Old Trafford. Managers and their staff are paid off costing the club a fortune and directly affecting the club’s ability to spend on players.”

Indeed, the Ten Hag era, once filled with promise, now feels like another chapter in United’s post-Ferguson malaise. The club’s transfer policy has been repeatedly criticised, and the latest wave of acquisitions is doing little to change the narrative.

What’s next for Erik ten Hag? With every poor result, the pressure mounts, and so do the calls for his dismissal. Yet, as history has shown, sacking the manager may not be the solution. United have cycled through various managers, each one tasked with leading the club back to glory. And each one has ultimately fallen short.

As The Athletic rightly concludes, “Manchester United is not united. Not the players, the fans. The media landscape is more extreme than ever, discontent can turn a profit.” This fractured environment will make it even harder for Ten Hag to turn things around, especially as fan patience wears thin.

United’s hierarchy, including figures like Jason Wilcox and Dan Ashworth, may still see value in Ten Hag’s vision. However, their decision to stick or twist will define the next phase of this seemingly never-ending cycle. Will they back him through these dark days, or will they, like many before them, decide that a fresh start is necessary?

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As Manchester United fans watch their team struggle, disappointment, and frustration are beginning to boil over. Many had high hopes for Erik ten Hag, particularly after last season’s FA Cup triumph and his seemingly solid summer transfer business. But as the defeats pile up, so do the doubts.

Some fans are still clinging to the belief that Ten Hag can turn things around. They point to his success in the Dutch league and the promising signs early in his United tenure. However, the sceptics are growing louder, questioning whether his tactics can succeed in the Premier League long-term.

United’s woes aren’t just tactical; they are psychological. This is a club stuck in an endless cycle of hope followed by disillusionment. For many supporters, it feels like the same problems—fragile defence, lacklustre midfield, underperforming signings—have plagued the club for years. The question remains: can any manager break this cycle?

Ultimately, United fans are torn. There is still a sense of loyalty to Ten Hag, but for how much longer? The Premier League is unforgiving, and patience is wearing thin. United’s passionate fan base will continue to support their club through thick and thin, but they are desperate for a solution to this recurring nightmare. Whether that solution is another managerial change or backing Ten Hag to the hilt, time will tell.