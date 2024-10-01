Report: Arsenal Midfielder Linked with Move to Serie A

Arsenal’s Partey in Transfer Crosshairs: Juventus and Inter Milan Circle Amid Contract Uncertainty

Thomas Partey, the midfield anchor for Arsenal, is facing a future in limbo as European giants Juventus and Inter Milan closely monitor his contract situation. The Ghanaian international, who joined Arsenal in 2020 for a significant £45 million, has yet to completely justify that hefty price tag due to inconsistent performances and recurring injury setbacks.

Partey’s Arsenal Journey: Unfulfilled Expectations?

Since his arrival, Partey has struggled to consistently display the dynamic form he showed at Atletico Madrid. Despite amassing 122 appearances in a Gunners shirt, there is a growing sentiment that the 31-year-old hasn’t lived up to the lofty expectations set when Arsenal broke the bank for his services. Injuries have played their part, but many fans and pundits are left questioning whether Partey can regain his top form as his contract runs down.

According to TeamTalk via JuveLive.it, the Ghanaian hasn’t expressed any real desire to leave the Emirates, despite interest from Juventus and Inter Milan, as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The report highlights, however, that an “upturn in form could convince Arsenal to offer him a contract extension.” With the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard now key figures in Mikel Arteta’s midfield, Partey’s importance has undeniably diminished.

Partey’s Declining Influence

Partey was once a pivotal player in Arteta’s evolving squad, especially during Arsenal’s rebuilding phase. However, the arrival of new signings such as Rice, Jorginho, and now Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad has led to speculation about Partey’s future. With Arsenal transforming into genuine title contenders, Partey’s influence seems to be fading.

Despite these uncertainties, Partey has still contributed to Arsenal’s campaign, making seven appearances and even scoring a goal this season. But with growing competition in midfield and Arsenal’s progression, his role could diminish further as the season unfolds.

Transfer Rumours: Italy or Saudi Arabia?

Serie A powerhouses Juventus and Inter Milan are said to be eyeing Partey, potentially taking advantage of his contract situation. His current deal with Arsenal runs until 2025, but if his form does not improve, the 6ft 1in midfielder could leave as a free agent. Meanwhile, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have also been monitoring the situation, alongside interest from the Saudi Pro League.

As the clock ticks down on his contract, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will look to offload Partey next summer or allow him to run down his contract.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Partey’s time at the Emirates has been a mixed bag at best. The £45 million price tag raised expectations, but the reality is that Partey has been plagued by inconsistency and injuries. While he certainly adds depth to the squad, it’s hard to justify renewing his contract unless Arsenal see a notable improvement in both his form and fitness.

The recent signings of Declan Rice and Mikel Merino illustrate Arsenal’s ambition to build a younger, more dynamic midfield. Rice, especially, has stepped up as the team’s driving force, leaving Partey in the shadows. Can Partey still offer something unique? Possibly, but with Arsenal aiming to solidify their status as Premier League title contenders, can they afford to wait for him to rediscover his form?

Juventus and Inter Milan could offer Partey a fresh start, but sceptical Arsenal fans might feel it’s time for the Gunners to cash in, allowing younger players to take the reins. A Saudi Arabian move, while lucrative for Partey, might also seem like an inevitable conclusion given the competition in Arsenal’s midfield. F