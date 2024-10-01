Report: Everton Keen to Re-Sign Midfielder Amid Genoa Links

Report: Everton’s Dele Alli Contract Situation and Surprising Serie A Links

Former Tottenham star Dele Alli has once again found himself at a career crossroads, with fresh reports linking him to a potential move to Serie A side Genoa. However, TEAMtalk has revealed that these rumours are off the mark, and Dele’s focus remains firmly on getting back to full fitness with Everton.

Dele Alli’s Long Road Back

Dele Alli, once regarded as one of Europe’s most promising attacking midfielders, has endured a significant fall from grace over recent years. After an underwhelming stint at Everton, followed by a disappointing loan spell at Besiktas, Dele’s career has been plagued by injuries and off-field distractions. Now 28, the former England international remains a free agent but is training with the Toffees in a bid to regain his form.

Despite rumours from Italian outlet Secolo XIX suggesting Genoa’s interest in signing him to replace the injured Ruslan Malinovskyi, sources close to the player insist his focus is on rejoining Everton and proving himself in the Premier League.

Everton’s Commitment to Dele

Everton’s sporting director, Kevin Thelwell, recently shed light on the club’s stance regarding Dele’s future. In an interview with BBC journalist Giulia Bould, Thelwell expressed Everton’s desire to offer Dele a new contract, stating that “he would dearly love to play for Everton in the Premier League, and we would dearly love that to happen as well.”

There’s optimism within the Everton camp that Dele can recapture the form that once saw him rise to prominence at Tottenham. Additionally, an important agreement has been reached between Everton and Spurs, wiping out a clause that would have required Everton to pay Tottenham a significant fee if Dele made 20 appearances for the Toffees.

This development is crucial for both parties. Everton can re-sign Dele without financial strain, and Dele has the opportunity to reignite his career in familiar surroundings.

Serie A Move Unlikely

The speculation about Dele’s potential move to Genoa seems to have little basis, with sources confirming that Everton’s position on the player has not changed. The club remains committed to offering him another opportunity, provided he reaches full fitness.

While a transfer to Italy may have offered a fresh start, it’s clear that Dele’s immediate future lies with Everton, where he is determined to earn his place back in Sean Dyche’s squad and possibly even make a late bid for an England comeback ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This optimism around Dele Alli’s potential comeback is difficult to embrace. Fans have seen enough to question whether Dele still has the drive or capability to perform at the Premier League level. His brief and forgettable stint at Everton, combined with a poor loan spell in Turkey, hasn’t inspired much confidence.

Sure, it’s admirable that the club is willing to offer him another shot, but realistically, Dele has had multiple chances. Everton are a club fighting to maintain their status in the Premier League, and some may feel that relying on a player who has been struggling for form and fitness for years is a risky move. Couldn’t the resources and attention be better focused on emerging talents or more reliable players?

Even with the financial burden of Tottenham’s appearance clause removed, many Everton fans would rather the club pursue fresh faces, especially as the squad needs more than a long-shot gamble on a player with a deeply inconsistent track record. Whether Dele can truly regain his previous form remains to be seen, but the cautious Everton fan may question if his best days are behind him, and if this hope is misplaced.