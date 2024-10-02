Report: Ten Hag Fights for Future as Senior United Players Continue to Show Support

Erik ten Hag Battles to Steer Manchester United Through Tough Waters

As Manchester United’s season unfolds, Erik ten Hag finds himself at a critical juncture. The Dutchman is no stranger to pressure, but after a stinging 3-0 loss to Tottenham, it seems his future is under even greater scrutiny. Yet, amidst the turbulence, senior players within the squad continue to show support, and there is still belief that the ship can be righted.

According to The Telegraph, despite recent poor results, players remain behind Ten Hag as he tries to find the spark that can lift United from their current slump. It’s evident that the bond between the manager and his players is strong, with many having been coached by him at Ajax or brought in during his time at Old Trafford. But with two crucial matches on the horizon—against Porto and Aston Villa—the pressure mounts.

Can United Turn the Tide?

Following their defeat by Tottenham, many are left questioning whether Ten Hag can halt the club’s downward trajectory. Former United captain Gary Neville didn’t mince his words when he described the performance as “disgusting,” adding: “There is no doubt that something is going wrong in that United dressing room.” Neville’s comments resonate with a growing sense of unease, especially considering Christian Eriksen’s statement after the 1-1 draw with Twente, where he claimed the opposition “looked like they wanted it more than us.”

It is this attitude, or lack thereof, that has fuelled dressing room conversations. Eriksen’s words raise the issue of commitment, a crucial component that has been questioned repeatedly in recent weeks.

Players Still Believe in Ten Hag

Despite the criticism, there is a sense within the dressing room that United can still find their way. Ten Hag has been in similar situations before, managing to turn things around after last season’s FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City. His “reset” moment came after guiding United to a 2-1 victory over their city rivals, reigniting hope for a brighter future. Now, the Dutchman is once again looking for a pivotal result to steady the ship.

Sources close to the club acknowledge that not all players will be happy during these tough times, but a winning run can lift United up from their current 13th place in the Premier League. A string of positive results could drastically change the complexion of the season, moving the team closer to their top-four ambitions.

A Rebuilding Process Takes Time

A significant portion of the current squad has history with Ten Hag, whether through their days at Ajax or via recent signings. Players such as Antony and Lisandro Martinez have proven pivotal at times, while others like Andre Onana continue to develop under Ten Hag’s guidance despite early struggles. His decision to stick with younger, less proven talent over more established stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane has shaped this United side.

“We made the choice for younger players and you can’t expect them to be at the (top) level,” Ten Hag noted, in an explanation of the club’s current philosophy. “We have to improve them, and they have to improve themselves.”

It’s clear that the Manchester United boss is playing the long game, attempting to craft a team capable of sustained success. However, the question remains: will the board and fans give him the time to see this vision through?

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

On one hand, there’s the excitement of watching a manager try to build something from the ground up. On the other, it’s hard to ignore the concerning signs—13th place in the league and inconsistent performances don’t sit well with any Manchester United supporter.

The backing of senior players is undoubtedly reassuring, but how long can this support last if results don’t improve? Fans have grown used to the immediate pressure for success, and after several underwhelming seasons, patience is wearing thin. We can understand Ten Hag’s emphasis on youth and long-term development, but in a results-driven industry like football, time is not always a luxury managers are afforded.

Many supporters remain sceptical, especially given that Manchester United have faced a series of failed rebuilds in recent years. While the defeat to Tottenham may have been a low point, it is not irreversible—especially with crucial matches on the horizon. However, if Ten Hag cannot secure results against Porto and Aston Villa, it’s hard to see how he will escape further pressure from the fans and the board.

At this point, we’re expectant—hoping for the best, but bracing ourselves for what could be another rollercoaster season at Old Trafford.