Report: Newcastle Winger Likely to Leave in January

Miguel Almiron’s January Exit from Newcastle: What’s Next?

As Newcastle United gear up for the January transfer window, speculation surrounds the future of Paraguayan winger Miguel Almiron. According to TeamTalk, the 30-year-old attacker, who was close to leaving St James’ Park in the summer, is once again a key figure in potential transfer discussions. Interest from Everton, MLS clubs, and the Saudi Pro League has reignited, making it likely that Almiron could be on the move come January.

Almiron’s Summer Saga and the Financial Challenge

Newcastle’s positive start to the season, with 11 points from six Premier League matches, has overshadowed the club’s restrained summer transfer window. The lack of big signings raised eyebrows, especially among fans who expected more reinforcements to solidify the team’s ambitions. One of the reasons for this perceived inertia was the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), which restricted the club’s financial flexibility.

Almiron’s potential departure was seen as a way to alleviate these financial constraints. Newcastle were reportedly open to a sale, with Almiron attracting interest from several clubs, including Everton. However, despite discussions, the Paraguayan remained a Newcastle player as the window closed. Eddie Howe, a vocal supporter of Almiron, was keen for the winger to stay, but the door to his exit remains ajar for the January window.

Everton’s January Dilemma

Everton had considered a summer move for Almiron but only as a last-resort option after missing out on their primary winger targets, including Yankuba Minteh, Jaden Philogene, and Ernest Nuamah. Financial issues, coupled with uncertainty over ownership, hampered Everton’s ambitions. Now, with off-field matters hopefully nearing resolution, there’s a possibility they might revive their interest in Almiron during the January window.

A full sale of Almiron in the summer would have freed up wages and a transfer fee, giving Newcastle the financial breathing room to chase new targets. This could still be on the cards, and TeamTalk reports that clubs from both MLS and the Saudi Pro League remain keen on securing Almiron’s services.

Almiron’s wage demands could be a sticking point. The winger currently earns around £60,000 per week, and any suitor would need to match or better these terms. Charlotte FC from MLS reportedly opened talks over the summer and remain in contact with Almiron’s representatives. With ongoing discussions, January could be a pivotal month for Almiron’s career, especially if Charlotte FC manage to meet his wage expectations.

Newcastle’s January Plans: Almiron Out, Mbeumo In?

Newcastle’s January window could be defined by both departures and arrivals. While Almiron’s exit would create a gap in Howe’s squad, the club has already tied down Anthony Gordon to a new long-term contract, reinforcing their winger options. However, Newcastle are not sitting still. Reports suggest the club is actively scouting Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo, 25, has started the 2023-24 Premier League season in blistering form, with five goals in his first six matches. His performances have drawn the attention of several top clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal. Newcastle are believed to be monitoring the situation closely, and Mbeumo’s arrival could help offset the potential loss of Almiron.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has admitted that Mbeumo is a player capable of making the leap to a top club, and Newcastle may well be in the running to secure his signature if Almiron departs.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

On one hand, Almiron has been a hardworking and passionate player during his time at St James’ Park. However, the club’s ambitions are growing, and it seems that Almiron’s future may lie elsewhere as Eddie Howe looks to build a squad capable of consistently challenging for European spots.

The frustration for some supporters may come from the lingering sense that Newcastle’s squad has not been strengthened sufficiently, especially with the team eyeing a top-four finish this season. If Almiron leaves in January, fans will expect an immediate replacement of equal or higher quality. Bryan Mbeumo, with his goal-scoring exploits for Brentford, would certainly provide the kind of spark Newcastle need to compete at the highest level.

However, there’s also the concern about timing. January transfers are notoriously difficult, and should the club miss out on their primary targets, it could leave Howe with fewer options going into a crucial phase of the season. For many Newcastle supporters, the hope will be that the club’s new owners can navigate these challenges and ensure that the squad is stronger at the end of January than it is now.