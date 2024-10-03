Preview: Will Rangers Resurgence Continue Against Lyon

Rangers vs Lyon: Europa League Showdown at Ibrox

Rangers and Lyon prepare to clash in their second Europa League group stage match at Ibrox on Thursday. With both teams coming off the back of opening victories in Europe, this encounter promises to be a thrilling battle. Rangers triumphed on the road against Malmo, while Lyon convincingly saw off Olympiacos 2-0 on home turf. As both sides look to build momentum in Europe, Ibrox is set for an electric atmosphere.

Rangers’ Resurgence Under Clement

Philippe Clement’s arrival at Rangers has breathed life into the team. A stuttering start to the season culminated in a disheartening Old Firm defeat, but that loss has seemingly ignited the team. Since then, Rangers have notched up four consecutive victories across all competitions, providing a timely boost ahead of their European encounter.

The key to Rangers’ recent success lies in their defensive resilience and ability to strike when it matters. Their win against Malmo on the opening night of their Europa League campaign showcased the team’s gritty character, something that Clement will hope to harness again against Lyon.

However, injuries may play a significant role in this match. Rabbi Matondo, Danilo, Ridvan Yilmaz, and Oscar Cortes are all expected to miss out due to injury concerns, potentially leaving gaps in Clement’s squad. Nonetheless, the manager’s ability to adapt and motivate his side has been evident in recent matches, and there’s optimism that Rangers can continue their fine form.

Lyon’s Turbulent Start to the Season

Lyon, on the other hand, have endured a chaotic start to their domestic campaign. Sitting 11th in Ligue 1, their early-season form has been erratic. Under Pierre Sage’s guidance, they have struggled for consistency, with defeats against Rennes, Monaco, and a ten-man Marseille raising serious concerns. Despite these setbacks, Lyon secured a late victory over Toulouse last weekend, but their defensive frailties remain a concern.

Sage will be looking to tighten up his side’s leaky defence as they prepare for a Rangers team that can be dangerous at home. Despite Lyon’s struggles, they remain a talented side, particularly in attack, and will rely heavily on players like Alexandre Lacazette and Wilfried Zaha, who have the experience and ability to hurt any opposition.

With no major injury concerns heading into the match, Lyon’s strength lies in their attacking options. Rayan Cherki, a creative force in midfield, will be one to watch, while Gift Orban could provide an impact from the bench. Lyon’s unpredictability makes them dangerous, but it also leaves them vulnerable, particularly at the fortress that is Ibrox.

Key Matchups and Tactical Considerations

This game will likely be won or lost in midfield, where Rangers will need to control possession and limit Lyon’s creative threats. While Clement’s side isn’t the most attacking unit in Europe, they have shown a knack for exploiting defensive weaknesses, and Lyon’s porous backline could offer opportunities for the Scottish side.

Defensively, Rangers will need to be sharp. Lyon’s forward line, particularly Lacazette, Zaha, and Cherki, can cause problems if given space. It will be crucial for Rangers’ backline to stay compact and disciplined to avoid being overrun by Lyon’s pace and flair.

Rangers vs Lyon: Predictions

Both teams are building momentum, and the atmosphere at Ibrox could play a crucial role in determining the outcome. Rangers, with the backing of their home crowd, have the potential to cause Lyon serious problems, particularly if they can take advantage of the French side’s defensive issues.

Lyon’s recent win over Olympiacos might suggest they’ve turned a corner, but in Ligue 1, they’ve been averaging two goals conceded per game. This vulnerability could play right into Rangers’ hands, allowing the hosts to exploit Lyon’s defensive gaps.

However, Lyon are blessed with plenty of attacking talent and will be looking to test Rangers’ defence. Expect goals on both ends in what could turn into a European thriller under the lights at Ibrox.

Prediction: Rangers 3-2 Lyon