Report: Man City Could Swoop for Liverpool’s Missed Signing

Zubimendi Rejects Liverpool But Could City Be Next?

Martin Zubimendi’s decision to turn down Liverpool in the summer transfer window raised eyebrows across Europe. Despite the Reds being prepared to meet his €60 million release clause, the Spanish midfielder chose loyalty over a big-money move to the Premier League, opting to stay with his boyhood club, Real Sociedad. His recent comments to Noticias de Gipuzkoa shed light on that decision, but the story doesn’t end there. With Manchester City now reportedly showing interest, the prospect of Zubimendi in sky blue may not be far off.

Zubimendi’s Loyalty to Real Sociedad

Zubimendi’s loyalty to Real Sociedad, a club where he has developed into one of Spain’s finest midfielders, is evident in his reflections on the summer saga. “My philosophy is to do what I feel at all times,” Zubimendi explained. “It is true that there was a lot of noise… the best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace.”

For Liverpool fans, this was a frustrating conclusion to a summer filled with hope. The Merseyside club had identified Zubimendi as their ideal midfield general, but the 25-year-old remained unmoved by the allure of the Premier League and Arne Slot’s admiration. Despite Real Sociedad’s rocky start to the 2023-24 season, Zubimendi is steadfast in his choice, stating, “Of course I don’t regret it, I made my decision from within.”

Man City’s Interest Grows Amidst Injury Concerns

While Liverpool’s interest in Zubimendi persists, it’s Manchester City who are now positioning themselves as the most likely destination for the Spaniard. With Rodri sidelined due to a knee injury, City are in need of a midfield anchor capable of controlling the tempo and dictating play—a role Zubimendi has excelled in at Sociedad.

Pep Guardiola’s admiration for technically gifted midfielders is well documented, and Zubimendi fits the bill. City are one of several clubs eyeing the Spanish playmaker for a potential move in the January transfer window. The prospect of a mid-season swoop seems plausible, with City reportedly ready to tap into their considerable transfer budget.

As rumours swirl, Zubimendi continues to focus on Sociedad, maintaining a positive outlook despite their current struggles. “I see potential in this team… I’m excited about having a good season,” he said, expressing his commitment to the cause.

Potential Impact on the Premier League

If Zubimendi does make the switch to Manchester City, his presence in the Premier League could have significant implications for both City and their rivals. His calmness on the ball, defensive awareness, and ability to dictate play would offer Guardiola a perfect replacement for Rodri. Moreover, Zubimendi’s arrival could mark the continuation of City’s dominance, adding yet another layer of tactical versatility to Guardiola’s already formidable squad.

However, as Zubimendi himself noted, there’s “a lot of noise” around transfers, and the reality of such a move is never straightforward. For now, he remains committed to Sociedad, but in football, circumstances can change rapidly.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Given Rodri’s injury, the timing for a move feels right, and Zubimendi’s style of play would slot perfectly into Guardiola’s system. His ability to control the tempo of a game is exactly what City need, and his technical skills are tailor-made for the Premier League’s fast-paced environment.

For City fans, the prospect of Zubimendi pulling the strings in midfield is tantalising. He could provide that seamless blend of defensive solidity and creative flair, much like Rodri has done for years. With a “huge transfer kitty” at City’s disposal, it feels like a deal that’s waiting to happen. And while Zubimendi’s loyalty to Real Sociedad is admirable, the allure of playing under Guardiola, surrounded by world-class talent, could prove too tempting to resist.

City fans will be eagerly awaiting any news come January, knowing that Zubimendi could be the missing piece that helps maintain their dominance in both domestic and European competitions.