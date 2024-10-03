Chelsea vs Gent: Match Preview, Team News and TV Watching Guide

Chelsea vs Gent: UEFA Europa Conference League Showdown

Chelsea are set to face Belgian side Gent in what promises to be an intriguing UEFA Europa Conference League clash at Stamford Bridge. Fresh off their play-off success, Chelsea are eager to get their group stage campaign off to a winning start, but the road to European glory is never straightforward.

Enzo Maresca’s men will have to put in a focused display if they want to stamp their authority in Europe this season. Here’s how Chelsea are shaping up ahead of the match, and everything you need to know about tuning in for this must-watch fixture.

Chelsea’s Narrow Escape Against Servette

While Chelsea may have booked their place in the group stages, it wasn’t without its challenges. The Blues were up against Swiss side Servette in the play-off round, securing a 2-1 aggregate victory. After winning the first leg at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss away from home, but their solid first-leg performance proved enough to see them through.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has shown a willingness to rotate his squad, particularly in non-Premier League competitions. It’s a strategy he’s likely to employ again as the Europa Conference League unfolds. One of the players who may benefit from this rotation is Cesare Casadei, who joined Maresca for the pre-match press conference and looks poised to play a significant role in this European campaign.

Injury Woes and Squad Selection

Chelsea will have to manage a few notable absences for the Gent fixture. Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer are both unavailable, having not been included in the squad list for the league phase of the tournament. Additionally, captain Reece James remains sidelined due to injury. However, Chelsea’s squad depth should allow them to navigate these hurdles without too much disruption.

Maresca’s squad remains one of the most bloated in Europe, giving him a wealth of options to choose from. This squad depth will be critical as they manage their commitments in multiple competitions, and players on the fringes of the first team, such as Casadei, will be eager to prove their worth.

Despite these absences, Chelsea are expected to field a strong side as they look to establish themselves as serious contenders in the competition. Gent will certainly not be a pushover, and Maresca will be wary of any complacency.

Gent: A Formidable Opponent

Gent, one of Belgium’s top sides, will be heading into this match with confidence and ambition. Although not as star-studded as Chelsea, Gent are seasoned European campaigners and are more than capable of causing an upset.

Their squad includes several dangerous players, and they have a reputation for playing disciplined, compact football. This approach could frustrate Chelsea, especially if the Blues struggle to break them down early on.

Chelsea must be particularly wary of Gent’s counter-attacking threat. If Gent are able to absorb Chelsea’s pressure and hit them on the break, it could lead to a frustrating night for Maresca’s side.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Gent

Fans across the UK will be eager to catch this exciting encounter, and there are multiple ways to do so. The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7:45pm BST, following the conclusion of Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League game against Ferencvaros. The highly anticipated kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

For those who prefer streaming, Discovery+ will be providing a live stream of the match for its subscribers. This option allows fans to follow the game on the go, whether through the app or website.

A European Journey Begins

Chelsea’s return to European football, albeit in the UEFA Europa Conference League, represents an opportunity to add silverware to their trophy cabinet. While they might be expected to breeze through the group stage, Gent will offer a stern test that could reveal how far Maresca’s side have come in their European ambitions.

With squad rotation, injuries, and the constant pressure of expectations, this campaign will be as much about squad management as it is about performances on the pitch. Chelsea fans will be hoping for a straightforward victory, but in Europe, especially against teams like Gent, nothing is guaranteed.

As Chelsea embark on this journey, their fans will hope it leads to the same kind of glory that has defined the club’s history in recent years. Whether or not they can rise to the challenge remains to be seen, but this opening fixture will give a strong indication of their European credentials.