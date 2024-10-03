Report: Villa striker’s journey from Colombia to Premier League

Jhon Duran’s Meteoric Rise: From Medellin to Aston Villa Stardom

Jhon Duran’s journey from the streets of Medellin, Colombia, to becoming one of Aston Villa’s most exciting young talents is a tale of raw ability, resilience, and a burning desire to succeed. The 20-year-old Colombian striker has exploded onto the European scene, most recently scoring a sensational 25-yard winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. As Duran continues to make his mark in one of the world’s most competitive leagues, it’s worth reflecting on the journey that has shaped him into the player he is today.

Early Days in Colombia: From Envigado to Stardom

Duran’s rise began at Envigado FC, a club known for producing top Colombian talents like James Rodriguez and Juan Fernando Quintero. As a young boy growing up in a barrio in Medellin, Duran had to leave his family behind to pursue his dream. However, the club soon arranged for his family to move with him, a decision that gave Duran the stability he needed to thrive.

It wasn’t an easy start for Duran. Youth coach Wilberth Perea Mena recalls how the striker could be a handful during training sessions. “Jhon was sometimes difficult. At times it was somewhat complicated, but I knew how to manage it,” Perea told BBC Sport. “For me, it was very important to understand the person and then to understand the footballer.”

Perea also took the pivotal decision to convert Duran from a winger to a striker, and it quickly became clear that the teenager had all the attributes to succeed in his new role. At just 15, Duran became the second youngest player to score in Colombia’s top flight, and it was clear that bigger things were on the horizon.

Chicago Fire: The Next Step

Duran’s talent didn’t go unnoticed. Sebastian Pelzer, technical director of Chicago Fire, stumbled upon Duran while scouting another player. “Jhon got subbed in later on and you could already see how good he was. He was a raw talent, but you could see his speed and acceleration,” Pelzer told BBC Sport. “From my experience in England, I knew he had something for England. That was something where you could have the fantasy he could make it. It was a wow effect.”

In January 2021, at just 17 years old, Duran became the youngest international signing in Major League Soccer (MLS) history, joining Chicago Fire for a fee of $2.5 million. Due to age restrictions, Duran couldn’t officially join the club until he turned 18, so he remained on loan at Envigado for another year.

When he eventually made the move to the United States, Duran initially found it challenging to adjust to life in Chicago. The city was vastly different from his hometown in Colombia, but he quickly settled in and began to make his mark. His debut season saw him score eight goals in 28 appearances, finishing as the club’s top scorer.

Pelzer described the striker as “raw but showed a lot of bright things.” He added: “We had to work with him a lot after to get him in the right frame. He has a lot of talent. If he is able to focus and put all his efforts into his work, he is able to achieve a very high ceiling.”

Aston Villa: A Move to Europe

It wasn’t long before European clubs came knocking, and Aston Villa were the team that made the decisive move in January 2023. For a fee of £14.75 million, rising to £18 million with add-ons, Duran made the switch to the Premier League. Villa manager Unai Emery saw the potential in the young striker and made him his second signing of the January transfer window.

Despite joining a competitive squad, Duran’s early days at Villa were steady. He made 12 appearances in the Premier League during the 2022-23 season, all from the bench, without scoring a goal. However, it was clear that the Colombian was just getting started.

This season, Duran has truly announced himself to the Premier League. In just six substitute appearances, he has already scored four goals, including a spectacular strike against West Ham, where his goal celebration indicated that he was staying at Villa despite reported interest from West Ham. His strike against Bayern Munich was the pinnacle so far, a moment of sheer brilliance that demonstrated his potential to perform on the grandest stage.

Strength in Family and Determination

One of the recurring themes in Duran’s rise is the importance of his family. Whether it was Envigado bringing his family to live with him or the careful guidance of his coaches, Duran has always had a strong support network. Pelzer noted during negotiations with Chicago Fire that getting in touch with Duran’s family was a key part of securing his signature.

Throughout his journey, Duran has remained a grounded individual, focused on his work but driven by a desire to succeed. Perea, his youth coach, emphasised that Duran is “temperamental in the game, but he is a person who is very close to his family.”

It’s this combination of talent, drive, and humility that has allowed Duran to overcome challenges and continue progressing at a rapid rate. Villa fans have every reason to be excited about what the future holds for this remarkable young striker.

Duran’s Future at Aston Villa

For all his achievements so far, the question now is whether Duran can move from being a super sub to becoming a regular starter for Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins remains Villa’s first-choice striker, but Duran has shown that he is more than capable of delivering when called upon. His goal-per-minute ratio is outstanding, with a strike every 83 minutes in the Premier League – second only to Erling Haaland.

Former Villa midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger praised Unai Emery for his handling of Duran, saying: “Credit to Emery. When you have a player who wants to leave, usually a manager says let him go. He put his arm around him and said, ‘you’ll get your chances, we need you,’ and now that’s the best proof.”

Duran’s ability to make an impact off the bench has been crucial for Villa this season, but as he continues to develop, it’s only a matter of time before he stakes a claim for a regular starting spot. His blend of physicality, pace, and finishing makes him a nightmare for defenders, and his winning mentality is evident every time he steps onto the pitch.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Every time he steps onto the pitch, there’s a sense that something special could happen. From his thumping volley against Everton to his sensational winner against Bayern Munich, Duran is quickly becoming one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

What makes Duran so special is his ability to combine physicality with technical skill. He’s strong, quick, and powerful, but he’s also got the finesse to score world-class goals. Villa fans love a player who gives everything on the pitch, and Duran does exactly that every time he pulls on the shirt.

With Ollie Watkins in such good form, it’s understandable that Duran has had to be patient. But his performances this season have shown that he’s ready for more. Whether coming off the bench or starting games, Duran has proven that he has what it takes to thrive at the highest level.

There’s no doubt that Unai Emery will continue to nurture his talent, and if Duran keeps progressing at this rate, Villa Park could have another superstar in the making.