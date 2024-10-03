Report: Madrid willing to sell, Liverpool could swoop in €80m deal

Liverpool Back in for Tchouameni as Real Madrid Open to €80m Deal

Liverpool have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni. According to Fichajes, the Reds have been informed that a substantial offer of €80m (£66.6m) for the French international could be accepted, potentially as early as January 2025. This marks a significant development for Liverpool, who initially tried to sign Tchouameni in 2022, only to lose out to the allure of the Bernabéu.

Why Tchouameni Could Be on the Move

Tchouameni, who has earned 36 caps for France, has become a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side since his arrival from AS Monaco. Despite making 97 appearances in just two full seasons and helping Los Blancos win major honours—including La Liga and the Champions League—there are growing concerns over his form this season.

Tchouameni’s performance in the recent 1-1 draw against Atlético Madrid raised some eyebrows. Federico Valverde, his midfield partner, reportedly “put him to shame” by covering for Tchouameni’s positional lapses on multiple occasions. According to AS, this display has added to Ancelotti’s concerns, particularly with Eduardo Camavinga’s return to full fitness looming. Camavinga’s presence could push Tchouameni further down the pecking order at the Bernabéu, potentially accelerating a move away from the club.

Ancelotti, however, has publicly defended Tchouameni, stating after the match: “For me, Tchouameni did well, he had presence.” Yet, behind closed doors, the uncertainty surrounding his future appears to be mounting.

Liverpool’s Renewed Interest in Tchouameni

For Liverpool, a return to the Tchouameni saga feels like unfinished business. Jurgen Klopp made a concerted effort to lure the Frenchman to Anfield in 2022, even making several personal calls to convince the player. Tchouameni himself confirmed Liverpool’s interest in an interview with Le Parisien soon after his Madrid move: “The first club to show interest in me was Liverpool. There were discussions, but as soon as Real Madrid entered, my mind was made up. I didn’t hesitate for a second. I told my agent, take me to Real Madrid.”

Now, with Real Madrid seemingly willing to part ways with Tchouameni, Liverpool may finally get their man. An €80m price tag is steep, but considering the Reds’ ongoing need to bolster their midfield, the fee could be a worthwhile investment. Liverpool have made no secret of their desire to reinforce their options in the middle of the park, having tried—and failed—to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi in the summer of 2023. While Ryan Gravenberch has since arrived and impressed, Liverpool still lack adequate depth in midfield, particularly when injuries hit.

Where Would Tchouameni Fit at Liverpool?

If Liverpool manage to secure Tchouameni’s services, the 24-year-old would likely slot straight into Slot’s starting XI. His ability to operate as a deep-lying playmaker, breaking up play and distributing the ball, would provide the Reds with a much-needed injection of quality in their midfield. With Fabinho departing earlier this year, Tchouameni could fill that void, offering defensive resilience alongside Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Additionally, Tchouameni’s ball-carrying ability would add dynamism to a Liverpool midfield that has sometimes looked pedestrian in recent seasons. His skillset would complement Slot’s style, particularly in games where Liverpool need to transition quickly from defence to attack.

The major question, of course, is whether Tchouameni would be willing to leave Real Madrid, especially considering his affection for the Spanish giants. His earlier comments about his desire to join Madrid suggest that any move away from the Bernabéu would not be taken lightly. However, with game time potentially limited under Ancelotti and Camavinga’s resurgence, Liverpool could offer him a way out and the chance to play a pivotal role in their ambitions.

Conclusion: A Move in 2025?

While it remains to be seen if Tchouameni would make the switch to Anfield, Liverpool fans have every reason to be excited by the prospect. With Real Madrid reportedly open to selling him and with Liverpool still needing reinforcements in midfield, the pieces may finally fall into place.

Tchouameni’s combination of defensive steel and playmaking ability would certainly improve Liverpool’s midfield options. Whether a deal is finalised in January or later in 2025, this could be a saga worth watching as Liverpool continue to rebuild.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Aurelien Tchouameni: Performance Data Breakdown

This radar chart, sourced from Fbref, provides an insightful breakdown of Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance over the last 365 days, covering 2,692 minutes of play. The stats highlight both his defensive strengths and some areas where improvement may be needed, offering a comprehensive view of his contributions to Real Madrid and his potential value to clubs eyeing his signature.

Defensive Prowess

Tchouameni excels defensively, with the data showing standout numbers in key areas. His aerial dominance is evident, ranking in the 96th percentile for aerial duels won, making him an essential figure in controlling the airspace, particularly during set-pieces. His ability to block shots also stands out, with an impressive 91st percentile ranking in blocks, proving his capacity to anticipate and neutralise attacking threats.

When it comes to tackles and interceptions (Tkl+Int), Tchouameni is solid, ranking in the 51st percentile. While this is a respectable figure, there is potential for more growth, particularly in a system that demands intense pressing.

Possession and Passing

In terms of possession, Tchouameni’s passing ability is reliable, as indicated by his 96% pass completion rate. His capacity for progressive passing is also notable, with 87% of his passes classified as progressive, underlining his ability to transition play from defence into attack.

However, his performance in progressive carries (27th percentile) and successful take-ons (22nd percentile) suggests that he tends to play a more reserved role, focusing on retaining possession rather than advancing the ball through dribbling.

Offensive Contributions

Tchouameni’s offensive stats, such as non-penalty goals (54th percentile) and assists (11th percentile), show that while his primary role is defensive, he occasionally contributes going forward. His expected assisted goals (xAG) is low, ranking in the 8th percentile, reinforcing the notion that he is a deep-lying playmaker rather than an advanced creator.