Report: Arsenal and Tottenham in race for Benfica’s rising star

Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea in Transfer Battle for Benfica’s Tomas Araujo

Arsenal and Tottenham have reportedly joined Chelsea in the pursuit of Benfica’s rising star Tomas Araujo, as per Caught Offside. The 22-year-old centre-back has attracted interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs as they seek to reinforce their defensive options. With the January transfer window just a few months away, the race to sign Araujo could become one of the key storylines to watch.

Why Araujo is So Highly Rated

Tomas Araujo is the latest in a long line of highly-rated centre-backs emerging from Portugal. Following in the footsteps of the likes of Ruben Dias and Antonio Silva, Araujo has quietly built a reputation as a solid and dependable defensive presence. Having come through Benfica’s renowned academy, the defender has already amassed 29 appearances for the senior team since his debut in December 2021.

Araujo’s loan spell at Gil Vicente during the 2022-23 season was a turning point in his development. It was there that he made 26 appearances in the Primeira Liga and Europe, earning valuable experience playing at a high level. Upon his return to Benfica, he became a regular feature in their backline, playing both as a centre-back and occasionally as a right-back.

At 6ft tall, Araujo combines good physical attributes with a calmness on the ball that makes him well-suited for a team that plays out from the back. His versatility, having operated both in central defence and on the right, also adds to his appeal for clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham, who value players capable of adapting to multiple positions.

Arsenal’s Defensive Puzzle

For Arsenal, the move for Araujo seems to be driven by a need to strengthen their options at the back. Mikel Arteta has formed a solid partnership between Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba, but the Gunners are looking for additional depth to avoid any potential injuries derailing their season. Araujo, with his experience and adaptability, fits the profile of a player who could rotate in without a significant drop in quality.

Moreover, Arsenal’s ambitions to compete on multiple fronts, including the Premier League and Champions League, mean they need depth across the board. Araujo’s ability to fill in at right-back could also offer cover for Ben White, who has increasingly been relied upon in that position. With Arsenal aiming for long-term success, the addition of a young defender like Araujo would provide more options for Arteta to mould.

Tottenham’s Defensive Dilemma

Tottenham’s situation is slightly different, as new manager Ange Postecoglou continues to rebuild the team’s defence. Postecoglou already has a promising partnership forming between Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, but Spurs’ backline still lacks depth and consistency.

Araujo would not only provide extra competition for the centre-back spots but would also help bring some much-needed youth and freshness to Tottenham’s squad. Postecoglou has shown that he values technical defenders who can contribute to his side’s possession-based style of play, and Araujo’s composure on the ball would align with the Australian manager’s philosophy.

In contrast to Arsenal and Chelsea, Tottenham’s project under Postecoglou is still in its early stages, making a young player like Araujo a perfect fit for their long-term vision.

Chelsea’s Evolving Defence

Chelsea’s interest in Araujo stems from their desire to add more defensive options, especially with the potential departures of Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, who could be sold in the January transfer window. Caught Offside reports that Chelsea ‘really like’ Araujo, and the Portuguese defender could be seen as a relatively affordable option to bolster their ranks.

At an estimated price of €20m (£16.6m), Araujo represents a lower-cost alternative to other centre-backs on the market, such as RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba, whom Chelsea are also reportedly tracking. With Chelsea’s squad currently undergoing significant changes under Mauricio Pochettino, bringing in a young, versatile defender like Araujo could help stabilise their defence as they navigate a period of transition.

The Blues have already shown an interest in bringing through young talent and investing in players with high potential. Araujo could be a player who, under Pochettino’s guidance, develops into a key part of Chelsea’s defence for years to come.

Araujo’s Next Move

While Arsenal and Tottenham’s interest is yet to be officially confirmed, what is clear is that Tomas Araujo is attracting attention across Europe. Benfica have been willing to sell their top talents for the right price, as demonstrated by the sales of Ruben Dias, Joao Felix, and Enzo Fernandez in recent years. If Araujo continues his development, it’s likely he will follow the same path and make a move to one of Europe’s top leagues sooner rather than later.

The €20m asking price quoted makes Araujo an affordable option for Premier League clubs, and at 22 years of age, he still has plenty of time to develop and improve. His performances in the Primeira Liga and his potential international future for Portugal only add to his growing reputation.

The coming months will be crucial for Araujo, as interest from England’s top clubs intensifies. Whether Arsenal, Tottenham, or Chelsea make the first move remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Araujo’s next transfer could be pivotal for both his career and the fortunes of whichever club secures his signature.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Tomas Araujo: Performance Data Breakdown

The data presented in this chart, courtesy of Fbref, offers a comprehensive look at Tomas Araujo’s performance across attacking, possession, and defensive metrics over the past year. This analysis, drawn from 917 minutes of game time, highlights Araujo’s diverse capabilities as a modern centre-back, showcasing his potential in both defensive stability and progressive play.

Possession Strengths

One of Araujo’s standout attributes is his involvement in possession-based play. His numbers in progressive carries, progressive passes, and successful take-ons are exceptional, all sitting in the 92nd percentile or higher. This clearly demonstrates his confidence and competence on the ball. Araujo’s 91% pass completion rate is further evidence of his reliability in distribution, which is critical for teams focused on building from the back.

Defensive Solidity

While Araujo excels in possession, his defensive contributions shouldn’t be overlooked. He ranks in the 94th percentile for aerial duels won, making him a key figure in dealing with crosses and long balls. Additionally, his ability to tackle dribblers (94th percentile) and his combined tackles and interceptions (70th percentile) underline his proficiency in shutting down opposing attacks. However, his lower percentile in clearances (46th) suggests that Araujo prefers to keep possession rather than clear the ball under pressure.

This blend of defensive and possession qualities makes Araujo a highly versatile defender, one who can function effectively in systems that demand both physical robustness and technical skill. His offensive contributions, like his 86th percentile for expected assisted goals (xAG), show that Araujo is not just a stopper but a creator.