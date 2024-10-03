Report: Chelsea Eyeing Surprise Move to Sign Former Man City Forward

Chelsea Monitoring Former Manchester City Striker Liam Delap

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a potential swoop for Ipswich Town’s star forward Liam Delap in the upcoming transfer window, a decision that has raised eyebrows across the football community. Although Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is largely satisfied with his squad, sources close to the club have hinted that Delap could be a key target if the right opportunity arises. TeamTalk has revealed that while the Blues have been relatively quiet on transfers under Maresca’s leadership, they remain open to adding a striker should the need present itself.

Delap’s Form at Ipswich Catches Chelsea’s Eye

Having left Manchester City for Ipswich Town just this past summer, Delap has quickly emerged as one of the Premier League’s most promising young talents. His contribution at Portman Road has been pivotal for Ipswich, who are battling to stay afloat in their first Premier League season since promotion. “Delap’s signing has certainly proved to be a success for Ipswich so far,” TeamTalk reports, and that success has not gone unnoticed by Chelsea.

At just 21 years of age, Delap’s rise in the Premier League has been a story of resilience and talent. His double against Aston Villa in a thrilling 2-2 draw saw him become the first Ipswich player to score twice in a Premier League game since Darren Bent. Despite Ipswich’s struggles, sitting just above the relegation zone with no wins in their first six matches, Delap has been a shining light.

Yet Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is understandably reluctant to entertain any thoughts of a sale, especially in January. McKenna is reportedly pleased with Delap’s progress and wants to build around him as Ipswich fights to remain in the top flight. Chelsea’s interest in Delap would certainly test the resolve of McKenna and Ipswich, particularly if relegation becomes a genuine possibility.

Chelsea’s Transfer Strategy Under Maresca

Chelsea’s recruitment under Maresca has been characterised by prudence and purpose, a departure from the heavy spending seen in previous transfer windows. Having splurged more than any other club in recent years, Maresca appears to be guiding the Blues with a more balanced approach, focusing on players who can add immediate value to the team. According to TeamTalk, Chelsea is “unlikely to match the astronomical fees being quoted for top talents,” preferring to look for smart acquisitions rather than splash the cash in the January window.

Liam Delap fits that mould perfectly—he is young, hungry, and has experience at top clubs like Manchester City. Moreover, his existing Premier League form makes him a viable option to challenge Chelsea’s current attacking ranks. However, Ipswich’s £20 million acquisition of Delap this past summer came with certain financial safeguards, including a Manchester City buy-back clause and a 20% sell-on clause, meaning any transfer will require careful negotiation.

The Future of Chelsea’s Striker Options

While Chelsea is happy with Nicolas Jackson’s form, Maresca’s desire to have multiple goal-scoring options may drive the club to reconsider their attacking department. Jackson has impressed in the early stages of this campaign, but Chelsea’s decision to pursue Delap suggests the club is keen to future-proof its strike force. Delap is not the only player Chelsea has been monitoring; the club has also reignited its interest in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, who continues to shine in the Premier League and Europe.

As TeamTalk reported earlier, Chelsea would have to overcome significant hurdles to land Duran, with Aston Villa placing an £80 million price tag on the Colombian forward. “Luring him away from Villa Park is ‘not impossible’, albeit difficult,” the article explains. Given these challenges, Delap may be a more feasible option, particularly if his trajectory continues at Ipswich.

Could Chelsea Make a Move in January?

While Delap may not be available in the January window due to Ipswich’s reluctance, Chelsea’s long-term interest seems genuine. Ipswich, currently battling for Premier League survival, may find it increasingly difficult to keep hold of Delap next summer, especially if a club like Chelsea comes calling. For Chelsea, Delap represents a low-risk, high-reward option who could fit seamlessly into Maresca’s evolving system.

As one source told TeamTalk, “Chelsea admire Liam Delap, but they will only move if they feel it’s the right time and if he adds value to the squad.” Whether that time comes in January or next summer, it seems certain that Delap is a player Chelsea will continue to monitor closely.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential signing of Liam Delap could be the perfect move. Delap has demonstrated his goal-scoring ability at Ipswich, and his previous ties to Manchester City make him a familiar face to Premier League followers. Many Chelsea supporters will see Delap as a long-term project, someone who can gradually develop under Maresca’s guidance and eventually lead the line for the Blues. Delap’s physicality, intelligence, and Premier League experience give him all the right attributes to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

In comparison to other striking options like Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, Delap may offer Chelsea a more realistic and financially prudent solution. Duran’s hefty price tag could put off Chelsea’s board, while Delap could be signed at a far more reasonable fee, especially if Ipswich struggle towards the end of the season. A move for Delap in the summer of 2025 would be a win-win for Chelsea fans, giving them a young forward who has proven he can compete at this level without breaking the bank.

With Maresca’s system focused on fluidity and dynamic attacking play, Delap seems tailor-made to thrive in this environment. It’s no surprise that Chelsea is keeping close tabs on him. Fans will be eagerly watching how this develops as the season progresses.